5 Ways To Use Essential Oils To Get A Good Night's Rest

Getty

Getting a good night’s rest isn’t always the easiest. Many factors may keep you up at night, such as your diet, bedroom environment, or suffering from a sleep disorder like insomnia or sleep apnea.

If you struggle to get proper rest or form a consistent sleep routine, you aren’t alone. According to the CDC, 4.5% of adults have a hard time falling asleep, and 17.8% can stay asleep. It’s also been reported that 35% of Americans get under seven hours of sleep per night, and nearly 40% fall asleep during the day without meaning to at least once a month.

However, there are creative hacks and low-cost ways to get a good night’s rest, like changing your bedroom decor, exercising before bed, or even incorporating essential oils into your nighttime routine. Aromatherapy typically involves inhaling essential oil scents or dosing them into a vaporizer machine for quality rest. Lavender, bergamot, and chamomile are essential oil scents that help with insomnia.

Here’s how to use essential oils to get better rest:

Leverage a diffuser: Invest in a diffuser or vaporizer and add some essential oils. Add oil droplets to the diffuser or vaporizer in your bedroom or the living room. The machine will be able to circulate the essential oils, causing you to be relaxed.

Pillow spray: You can easily get essential oil pillow spray or room spray at your local Target, online, or on your own! A quick hack is to mix the essential oils to your liking, add them to a small spray bottle, shake well, and spritz your pillowcase or bedding.

Massage oil: If you are stressed out because of your lack of sleep, try putting essential oils on your temples, wrists, neck, soles, or feet. You can also rub them behind your ears.

Bath: To help you relax your muscles, add a few drops of your desired essential oils to your evening bath, which should contain Epsom salt.

Shower: If you don’t like taking baths, you can also add essential oils to your shower stall, which will cause the steam to pick up and spread the aroma.