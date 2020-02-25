If there is one nightmare that a majority of college graduates share, it’s student loans. While a college education is mostly needed for a number of career paths, it usually comes with a large lump sum of debt.

Luckily, there are a few loan forgiveness programs and organizations like ESSENCE and Freeform, that are here to make your life a little easier. Last week, ESSENCE and the hit TV series Grown-ish made a stop at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia to show a few lucky students an early screening of the latest Grown-ish episode and to share some exciting news.

At this screening, cast members Diggy Simmons, Chloe Bailey, and Grown-ish Executive Story Editor Des Moran joined ESSENCE’s Assistant Fashion Editor, Nandi Howard to announce the launch of the ‘#grown-ish & broke-Student Loan Payoff’. A national contest where ESSENCE and Freeform are pledging to pay up to $150K in student loans for three deserving winners.

To be considered, interested participants must upload a 60-second video or 300-word essay detailing how paying off their loans would be a dream come true. Award categories include a grand prize up to $75,000; first prize up to $50,000; and second prize up to $25,000. In addition, all winners will receive an amazing trip with a guest to the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans (July 3-5). Applications close on 4/30/20.

For more details on how to enter and to submit your entry, check out the official website HERE.