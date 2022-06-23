The Ultimate ESSENCE Eats Food Guide

Slutty Vegan

When you come to New Orleans, you come with the mindset that you’re going to eat a lot and you’re going to eat very, very well. If you are coming to the Big Easy to check out the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we’re personally going to make sure you eat some of the best food out there. This will especially be the case at the first ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival event, where both food and drink vendors from around the country will seek to please your palate.

We shared some of the drink brands you can expect (and some extras you should try out on your own) when you visit the Food and Wine Festival Friday, July 1st through Sunday, July 3rd. Now check out some of the food vendors who will be bringing their best fare to ESSENCE Fest. Pralines? Mouthwatering barbecue? Vegan burgers? Creole classics? We’ve got you covered.

DA GM’s Smoke & Soul BBQ

Fare: The thriving food truck is known for “serving the best bbq in ‘Da Boot.'”

Cafe Dauphine

Fare: A local favorite known for its take on traditional New Orleans cuisine.

Fresh Fruit Sensations

Fare: From a husband and wife team, Fresh Fruit is popular for its “handmade fresh fruit drinks and mouthwatering salads.”

Fare: New Orleans-style authentic homemade pralines “made with sugar, milk, pecan pieces, real butter and pure vanilla.”

LaDelyo’s Creole Catering

Fare: A twist on Creole favorites, including Creole gumbo and rice, smothered turkey wings and more.

LCD Catering

Fare: BBQ shrimp, dirty rice and etoufee with shrimp and crawfish, and other beloved Big Easy eats.

Fare: Another local must-have, it’s the “Home of New Orleans original chicken & waffles.”

Mardi Gras Madness & Mad Desserts

Fare: From crawfish eggrolls to shrimp po’ boys and more, it’s “authentic New Orleans style quisines.”

Ms. Dee’s Catering Cuisine

Fare: In business over 20 years, Ms. Dee’s specializes in Creole and Cajun dishes.

Nachos With a Twist

Fare: The business is true to its name, with seafood nachos and more.

Not Cho Average Nachos

Fare: A gourmet take on nachos, including the innovative cheeseburger nachos.

Fare: A hit in Georgia, Nouveau Bar is coming to NOLA to serve its homestyle cooking.

Off Da Hook Catering

Fare: Healthier fare that doesn’t skimp on flavor, with grilled lamb chops, chargrilled oysters and more.

Queen Mama Alaina’s Kitchen Vegan Soul Food & Desserts

Fare: Vegan burgers, beignets and much, much more.

Republic Bar & Grill – Ghana

Fare: All the way from Ghana, expect beef Jollof rice, goat meat in curry sauce and more yummy West African goodies.

Park Island Brew Coffee House

Fare: Craft coffee, specialty teas and pastries straight from New Orleans.

Fare: Expect some serious lines for Pinky Cole’s popular vegan burgers, chicken sandwiches, dogs and more out of Atlanta.

Soule’ Cafe

Fare: A vegan take on beloved NOLA food, as well as some options for meat lovers, like the vegan gumbo or the seafood option with chicken, sausage and shrimp.

Tasty Treat Food Truck

Fare: We’re looking to get our hands on the shrimp burger and air-fried cauliflower wings!

Theaudric’s Real Clever Cuisine

Fare: Farm-to-table goodies. People can’t get enough of the Brussel sprouts, as well as the charbroiled jerk chicken and lamborghini rice.