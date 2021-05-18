Enjoy Each Other: Feel-Good Family Activities To Do Together At Home

Getty Images

Being indoors this time last year was a bit of a drag for us all. We didn’t have a clue as to what to do once the temperatures spiked and one of the most beautiful, inviting seasons was happening right outside of our window. The benefit of it all is that we’ve learned to spend more quality time with the ones we love and make the most of the special time we share together at home. For those of us who have gotten even closer with our families here’s a list of fun family activities to dive into together at home!

Barbecue

Nothing says summer like a grill, some open-toed sandals, and the smell of barbecue sauce in the afternoon. Whether in your backyard or indoors with a portable grill, a good barbecue will always get the family in the right summer mood. Toast some buns, marinate the meats, chill your beverages and curate a great summertime playlist with all of your favorite bands. Don’t forget to grab some paper plates and silverware to save yourself the headache of dishwashing!

Charades

Get your creativity flowing with a good old fashioned game of charades. The best part about it is all you need are some easy categories (i.e. animals, foods, movies), your imagination, and team spirit. Write some things you’d like to act out on index cards or small sheets of notepad paper, fold them up, shuffle them up in a hat, box, or closed container, then divide yourself into teams. Let the guessing games begin!

Karaoke

You don’t have to be the next Mariah Carey for this at-home activity. You can use your laptop for AirPlay or your smart TV to play the instrumental versions of your favorite songs as you sing along to the lyrics. You can rap to your favorite Billboard Hot 100 hits, sing along to some throwback R&B, or dance along in the background if you only like to sing in the shower. This family-friendly activity allows the whole squad to just let loose and belt out every note like an American Idol audition.

Movie Marathon

Cozy up on the couch under some blankets, pop some popcorn, and fill up your favorite sodas to the top of your glasses as you prepare for this next family-fun activity. Binge-watching movies will never get old, no matter the age or generational class. Have a thriller night with some of your favorite scary classics, get your tissues ready with some romance drama films featuring timeless actors and actresses or have a gut-busting night of stand-up comedy. Something for the whole family to enjoy while having the comfort of being at a movie theatre outdoors.

Themed Pool Party

With a cool beverage and some floaties, this pool day at home can be quite the easy one. A dip in the pool is a great way to celebrate the summer and gives you the nice feeling of being at the beach without the sand, crowded people that you have to social distance from, and going a distance to a port-a-potty or public bathroom. Play a few pool games with a volleyball net, a blow-up beach ball, and a few beach toys to get the family fun going right in your own backyard.