Getty Images

It’s the one item we can’t bear to be without — our phones. From managing our schedules and tracking our health to keeping us in contact with friends and up-to-date with our favorite shows, our cell phones are as much a part of our lives as air. And just like the air we breathe, it can be dirty and hazardous to our health.

Think about, when was the last time you cleaned your phone? I’m not talking about a quick wipe of your screen with your shirt sleeve, I mean actually clean your phone. Even I have to admit that despite the numerous surfaces my phone comes in contact with daily, I haven’t made it a priority to clean my phone – until now. Allow me to introduce you to PhoneSoap ($120).

Photo Credit: PhoneSoap

Despite its funny-sounding name, PhoneSoap is far from a joke. It’s a first-of-its-kind phone sanitizer that uses UV-C light to kill up to 99.99% of the bacteria living on your phone and case in just ten minutes. All you have to do is plug the included power cord into the wall, walk away and let PhoneSoap do the rest, it’s that simple.

Photo Credit: Amazon

No need to worry about PhoneSoap overheating your phone with all those rays, it automatically shuts itself off like magic. The result is a phone so clean that it’s now too good to be around those other phones with 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom.

Photo Credit: PhoneSoap

Now you’re probably wondering what other day-to-day items could use a little disinfecting. Lucky for you, PhoneSoap can also clean other items like keys, AirPods and even credit cards. If you can fit it inside the case, it’s germs be gone!

Photo Credit: PhoneSoap/@toughcookies

So far, I’m loving my PhoneSoap and have made it part of my routine to clean my phone as soon as I walk in the house at the end of the day. Considering how much time we spend with and on our phones these days, I found PhoneSoap’s $120 price tag worth the peace of mind it gives me that I’m not handling millions of germs and viruses every time I take a call. After all, if we’re going to treat our phones as an extension of our hands, we should probably clean them like one.