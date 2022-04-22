It’s Earth Day, Mamas: Eco-Friendly Brands New Parents Should Try

jfairone/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In case you missed the memo, the average American produces 4.9 pounds of municipal solid waste per person, per day according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Curious about what we waste the most? Food, followed by plastic and paper. As parents, we give birth to little humans who contribute to these figures. No one can deny that growing kids need tons of stuff.

Regardless, we can make a conscious effort to minimize our waste as families if we put a little more thought into it.

Will a few reusable diapers or one organic crib sheet save the planet? Probably not. However, modeling sustainable practices to our kids and immediate circle throughout our lifetime can have a ripple effect and ignite change.

We’ve put together a roundup of a few brands doing a good work by producing eco-friendly baby products. Feel free to celebrate Earth Day by supporting these brands and ultimately, the planet our future generations will inhabit.

Janie and Jack

Children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack sells recycled swimwear, with an entire collection dedicated to it. The sustainable collection is comprised of Earth Day prints and the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles. Ready for the icing on the cake? The swimwear has SPF 50+ sun protection.

Growing kids will always need clothing items–it’s an inevitability that parents can’t escape. You can, however, be conscious about the types of clothing items you buy and go for recycled items. Happy shopping!

Le Petit Organic

Le Petit Organic is on a mission to create diversity and inclusion in the kids clothing marketplace. A majority of their vintage collection is handmade using natural fibers and organic cotton. The clothes are vibrant, colorful and sustainable. Feel free to pass them down from baby to baby.

Ready.Set.Food

Ready.Set.Food is a first-of-its-kind baby food that contains 100 percent organic mulled whole grain oats. Organic food means eco-friendlier farming practices, which can ultimately contribute to a better environment. Another appealing thing about this brand is that their product contains nine of the top allergens, helping parents introduce allergens early. If you didn’t know, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) recommends feeding babies common food allergens daily for six months or more starting as early as four months old.

While buying organic isn’t always the cheaper option, it can be a worthwhile investment for your body, your baby, and your world.

Bombi

A stroller is a necessity for parents unless you enjoy carrying a baby around the clock. If you plan to have more kids, a sustainable idea is to get a quality one that you can use for all of your minions. Bombi has an affordable and eco-friendly stroller called the Bēbee Stroller, and it’s made from recycled plastics–56 bottles per stroller to be precise. How good would it feel to know that one of the plastic bottles someone used went to a stroller you’re pushing instead of into an overflowing landfill?

Crunchy Boutique

Crunchy Boutique has a range of sustainable cloth diapers, swim diapers and baby carriers. The cloth diapers have fun patterns that will make your tot look trendy during changing time or when they’re running around the house pant-less. We also love that their “West Coast Dipes” reflect California culture—a win for creativity.

The Rooted Baby Co.

A Ghanaian mom has created a warm and earthy brand of baby accessories that are complimentary for melanin babies. The Rooted Baby Co. makes eco-friendly products including toxin-free silicone bibs, bowls, and utensils that are safe for little ones and the environment. Even if you don’t need these for yourself, keep them in mind when next you’re buying a baby gift.

Finn + Emma

This brand creates a range of sustainable products for babies ranging from clothing to gears and toys. One of the latest products in their range is their boho-looking macrame swing, which was handmade by artisans in India and made using 100 percent organic cotton thread and a solid wood bar. It also comes in a stunning canvas bag in case you want to gift it. Finn + Emma also has a range of knit and wood baby toys which will “last a lifetime,” in their words. Remember, eco-friendly toys for babies should avoid PVC, pesticides, lead, and VOCs to name a few.