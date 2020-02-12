Getty Images

Day after day many of us try to do our part to help care for Mother Earth by doing simple things like taking short showers, recycling, carpooling and using chemical-free cleaning products. But did you know that you can also live an eco-friendly life while you sleep?

By redefining your idea of what comfy bedding looks and feels like, you can bring sustainability into your home and sleep much better in the process. These days many companies are creating soft, luxurious and affordable bedding made chemical and cruelty-free, certified-organic and through fair-trade, which means in addition to being Earth-friendly their products are people-friendly too.

From sheets that feel like sleeping on a cloud to supportive pillows and cooling comforters, these eco-friendly items will help you take the first step towards a more sustainable life, right from the comfort of your bed.