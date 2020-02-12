Day after day many of us try to do our part to help care for Mother Earth by doing simple things like taking short showers, recycling, carpooling and using chemical-free cleaning products. But did you know that you can also live an eco-friendly life while you sleep?
By redefining your idea of what comfy bedding looks and feels like, you can bring sustainability into your home and sleep much better in the process. These days many companies are creating soft, luxurious and affordable bedding made chemical and cruelty-free, certified-organic and through fair-trade, which means in addition to being Earth-friendly their products are people-friendly too.
From sheets that feel like sleeping on a cloud to supportive pillows and cooling comforters, these eco-friendly items will help you take the first step towards a more sustainable life, right from the comfort of your bed.
01
Pact Room Service Sheet Set
Not only are Pact's sheet sets soft and cool to the touch, but the company makes sure to source only sustainable, organic, fair-trade, and water-conservational materials for its bedding. That means that with each purchase you'll be doing your part to help the planet and the people that help it run.
The "first organic, Fair Trade Certified bedding company," Boll and Branch prides itself on providing customers with consciously-designed, ethically-sourced products from mattresses and pillows to bath essentials and sheet sets. Its popular hemmed sheet set is made from soft organic cotton that makes sleeping in your bed feel like sleeping on a cloud.
Primary Goods makes simple, but essential bedding that blends well into any bedroom decor. Their new Silver Pillow has an outer shell that promotes cool airflow throughout the night and provides great support. And that's just one of the great ethically and sustainably-produced products the company offers.
A good comforter is hard to find, and with Nest you get luxurious certified organic cotton sateen that regulates body temperature and helps you sleep more comfortably. The comforters are also tested to be free of carcinogenic chemicals and made right here in the United States.
According to Ettitude its mission is to provide customers with bedding "as soft as silk, as sustainable as hemp, as breathable as linen, but at the price of cotton," and it certainly delivers. Its eco-friendly and organic CleanBamboo material feels as good as it looks and keeps you cool all night for a restful sleep. Bonus? It's made 100% cruelty-free.