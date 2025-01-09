4 Easy Ways To Be A Better Friend This Year

Getty

In many ways, our community is all we have. For example, people living in Los Angeles are currently facing the possibility of losing everything they’ve worked hard to have: clothing, cars, homes, and, most importantly, priceless and irreplaceable memories due to the cluster of Los Angeles fires. What’s currently getting them through emotionally is having a community readily accessible to check on their safety, discuss their fears, and provide shelter and a semblance of hope for struggling and displaced people.

This is why cultivating and strengthening intentional friendships is essential, and Meghan Watson, psychotherapist, agrees. “When so many of us are navigating the weight of global uncertainty, personal and professional challenges, and the silent burden of external societal pressures, our true friendships remain among the few relationship anchors in which we can feel grounded and affirmed,” she says.

When you build a sense of belonging, you can remind each other in solidarity and support that you’re not alone. Feeling safe is essential with our close friends and community. In 2025, as we continue to redefine our community spaces and relationships and prioritize holistic wellness, intentional friendships are a way to create joy, resilience, and spaces for mutual healing.

According to Watson, there are several easy practices for being a better friend; check them out below.

Listen Like You Mean It

Sometimes, a friend needs to vent; sometimes, they’re dropping wisdom you need to catch. Either way, give them your full attention. Listen deeply—without jumping to fix or add your own two cents.

Respect the “I Can’t Today” and share your own.

Friends often juggle work, family, and everything in between (same as we are!). When they are vulnerable and say, “I need a minute,” honor it without guilt trips. Likewise, let yourself say no when you need to without fear of drawing a line (temporary or not!). Respecting each other’s boundaries is a form of love.

Show Up in the Small Moments

Friendship isn’t just about grand gestures. A quick text to check in, remember important dates, or offer encouragement can strengthen bonds and show you care in meaningful ways.

Grow Alongside Them

Friendships thrive when there’s mutual support for growth and change. Celebrate your friend’s wins, hold space for their challenges, and be willing to evolve alongside them as they grow into new versions of themselves. Letting our friends be precisely who they are can be beautiful while you do the same.

Speak the Truth with Care

True friendship isn’t about always agreeing on everything but kindness and mutual respect. If you need to address something, do it with compassion and sensitivity. Honesty builds trust when delivered with tact and love.