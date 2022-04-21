DJ Envy’s Wife Gia Casey Faked Orgasms For 10 Years Of Their Marriage: ‘I Didn’t Know My Own Body’

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

We’ve all heard jokes about women faking orgasms in the bedroom, but Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy’s wife Gia Casey is admitting she did it in real life and consistently. The couple sat down with The Shade Room to have an intimate chit chat and discuss their new book Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.

Casey started the conversation about her struggle to reach a climax with her husband because it is a part of the book, which is available now. The radio personality, as Casey shared, was her first and only because they met in high school.

“Most young girls and even many, many, many women, I’m sure so many women can relate, don’t know how to achieve an orgasm,” she said. “A lot of women have no idea what it feels like to have an orgasm through sexual intercourse.”

“We would be intimate and he would be putting his best foot forward…he lives to make me happy. So I would see him trying and really going to work,” she continued. “You want to reward that man for that work and the only reward that you have to offer is an orgasm. But even if I didn’t feel it, I would still be performative.”

In retrospect, Casey says she realized he couldn’t help her reach orgasm because she didn’t know what she needed to get there.

“He was doing everything a man could do to please a woman. The problem was, I didn’t know my own body,” she admitted.

DJ Envy then jumped into the conversation to talk about the moment his wife admitted she wasn’t satisfied in bed.

“We had gotten into an argument and then she was like well, you know I don’t be having an orgasm…and I was like yes you do, I hear it and she was like ‘No, I’m faking it.’ I’m like, every time? And she was like, yeah. And that just crushed me because I thought I was putting in work.”

They had to have a conversation about things and the chat didn’t happen until about 10 or 11 years into their marriage. Still, it’s never late to do essential work and have tough but necessary conversations in one’s marriage.

As you can imagine, this tea caused quite the conversation online, but we have to commend the couple’s bravery and transparency.

As mentioned, DJ Envy and Casey met as teenagers and have been married for 20 years and their romance has produced six children together. Hopefully, the future holds lots of love, joy and orgasms for the couple.