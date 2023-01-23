Disney Teams Up With Black-Owned Brand To Give Their Princess Dolls A Diverse Makeover

Disney

It’s giving Disney princess, but with a twist. There’s a new collaboration between Black-owned brand CreativeSoul Photography and Disney that will reimagine the iconic princesses through a special edition collection of dolls across the African diaspora. They’re taking some of the most popular princesses we know like Snow White, Rapunzel, Cinderella and even Tiana and giving them an Afrocentric edge. The CreativeSoul dolls will be adorned with natural hairstyles and African-inspired fabrics and adornments for their attire. The collection models the photographs Disney commissioned on their latest cruise ship, the Wish, which showcase Black boys and girls as the well known princes and princesses from Disney films.

“Our mission has always been to bring bold inspiring images of people of color to life,” said Kahran, who runs CreativeSoul Photography with partner Regis, in the press release. “We are both excited and proud of this project and hope that through the lens of photography, it will help further empower young girls of color and show they can be a princess too,” added Regis.

This is a common theme for Kahran and Regis. They are dedicated to celebrating youth of color and have been including afrocentric design elements in their work over the past decade.

The new collection also happens to be part of Disney’s Celebrate Soulfully initiative, which invites individuals to gather for experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.

The diverse dolls will be available beginning Feb. 3, which is right in time for Black History Month. The founders will be present for book and doll signings at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T on Feb. 3-Feb. 20. Guests can also look forward to a series of five photographic prints of the models, inspired by the dolls in the collection. A bonus print that pays tribute to Elsa will also be available. All prints come in large format wall art sizes and smaller deluxe prints for a limited time only. The naturally styled wigs and life-size dresses of the models will also be on display at the festival.

As for the price, the dolls will be selling for $59.99 each. They will be available at shopDisney, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Resort.