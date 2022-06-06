Diptyque Debuts First Of Its Kind Luxury Cleaning Products

Diptyque

Just about anything can be categorized as luxury and that includes your cleaning products. Diptyque, the “pioneering parfumerie Maison” that sells a range of fragrances and popular candles, is launching a first-of-its-kind cleaning product line called La Droguerie.

Renowned perfumer Olivier Pescheux is the man and the magic behind the line and kept the environment and alluring fragrances in mind when composing the products.

Diving into specs, all the liquid products provided by the brand include 99% natural ingredients or are of natural origin and are biodegradable. Aside from their anti-odor candle, every product is accredited by the Ecocert–an organic certification organization. This is an important move from the brand, as chemicals from harsh cleaning products can pollute water, affect the food chain, and negatively impact your indoor air quality. It can also contribute to smog formation in outdoor air.

Diptyque

More sustainable products should minimize the use of harmful products, utilize renewable resources, and be biodegradable where possible. A majority of Diptyque products seem to fit this description.

Here is a list of their products you can explore and use to give your home a luxury feel (at price points to be expected for luxury).

Note that their dishwashing liquid and multi-surface cleaner are refillable–another win for the environment. This luxury line aside, Diptyque sells a range of fragrances, candles, diffusers, bath & body works, as well as chic home decor. A little bit of everything for all facets of home life.

Check out the full line of eco-friendly household products over at Diptyque.com.