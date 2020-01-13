If you’re a dynamic woman of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., we’d like to take a moment to wish you a very Happy Founders’ Day, Queen!

On this day 107 years ago at Howard University, your illustrious founders broke the mold and created a new way forward. Now, it’s time to celebrate that groundbreaking move!

If you’re a Delta woman through and through, you’ll love adding these fabulous items to your paraphernalia collection.

Check them out below!

*Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. prohibits the sale of paraphernalia online. We’ve compiled products by vendors that you can inquire about below.



Share :