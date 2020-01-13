Calling All Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.! Shop These Items To Celebrate Founders’ Day!
If you’re a dynamic woman of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., we’d like to take a moment to wish you a very Happy Founders’ Day, Queen!

On this day 107 years ago at Howard University, your illustrious founders broke the mold and created a new way forward. Now, it’s time to celebrate that groundbreaking move!

If you’re a Delta woman through and through, you’ll love adding these fabulous items to your paraphernalia collection.

Check them out below!

*Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. prohibits the sale of paraphernalia online. We’ve compiled products by vendors that you can inquire about below.

01
Sterling Elephant Necklace
Who Will Know Jewelry
available at Who Will Know Jewelry $29.99 Shop Now
02
Delta Sigma Theta DST Sorority Wristlet Clutch
Define Me Greek
available at Define Me Greek $35 Shop Now
03
Delta Sigma Theta Sterling Silver Classic Oval Ring
King Greek Inc
available at King Greek Inc $40 Shop Now
04
Triangle Pearl Earrings
Gratia Pearl
available at Gratia Pearl $45 Shop Now
05
Delta Sigma Theta Sweatshirt
My Greek Letter
available at My Greek Letter $28.99 Shop Now
06
Delta Sigma Theta Founder's Day Women's Grey T-shirt
Words On Shirts NYC
available at Words On Shirts NYC $26 Shop Now
07
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Personalize Handbag
Empire Apparel Goods
available at Empire Apparel Goods $57.99 Shop Now
08
Delta Sigma Theta Inspired Hair Bonnet
4 Unique Expressions
available at 4 Unique Expressions $12.80 Shop Now
09
Delta Sigma Theta Sweatshirt
My Greek Letter
available at My Greek Letter $28.99 Shop Now
10
Delta Sigma Theta Beanie Black
Greek Dynasty
available at Greek Dynasty $24.25 Shop Now
11
Delta Sigma Theta Stainless Steel Necklace
Unique Greek Store
available at Unique Greek Store $44.95 Shop Now
12
Delta Sigma Theta Weekender Bag
Unique Greek Store
available at Unique Greek Store $49.95 Shop Now
13
Camouflage Jacket
Unique Greek Store
available at Unique Greek Store $99.95 Shop Now
