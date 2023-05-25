Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Gospel singer, producer and pastor Deitrick Haddon is getting criticized for dancing with his wife, Dominique Mctyer, at his 50th birthday party. Folks aren’t happy that Mctyer was taped twerking on Haddon, deeming that inappropriate behavior for him. The singer and former Preachers of LA star decided to address the critics in a post on Instagram.

“The next level of the church is to learn how to disagree without disrespect,” he wrote. “Some approve of me dancing in public with my wife, and others don’t and that’s ok. In the words of the Stylistics, ‘People make the world go round.’”

Haddon concluded, “It would be so dope if we could celebrate our differences instead of demonizing everyone who doesn’t think like you.”

Despite Haddon’s post, people still poured their outrage into the comments, criticizing him for not keeping that type of dancing behind closed doors.

“Sir Deitrick that video wasn’t and isn’t part of the Christian liberty,” said one commenter, adding “that video was inappropriate for a minister like you and that’s not even good enough for a Christian talk more of a minister.”

Other people swooped in to come to his defense saying there is nothing wrong with him dancing with his wife and enjoying himself.

“Y’all in these comments are really upset and it’s baffling to me. They are MARRIED!!!!! They weren’t p- popping on a handstand with strangers. They weren’t doing this in front of a congregation on a Sunday morning. They were at a BIRTHDAY PARTY!” another commenter wrote.

The couple got married in July 2013 and they share three children together—Destin and Denver, and little Deitrick. Before Mctyer, Haddon was married to Damita Chandler for 15 years. There was controversy around Haddon and Mctyer’s relationship as he impregnated her out of wedlock. Chandler accused him of leaving her and the church they pastored together for his current wife.