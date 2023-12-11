Find Your Way Back To Yourself: Your December Horoscope Outlook Is Here

Getty

Christmas carolers are warming up their vocal cords, getting ready to bring the spirit of the season. The scent of delicious pastries fills many households while youngsters are busy counting presents under the trees. On December 6, Neptune turns direct in Pisces—allowing you to release negative emotions and embark on a new path spiritually. But bear in mind, Mercury enters retrograde in Capricorn on December 13 until January 1, so take care to avoid misunderstandings and communication snafus. On December 30, Jupiter ends its four-month-long retrograde in the sign of Taurus, leaving you with important new insights. Talk about a fresh start for the new year.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Goat season has arrived, and you are here to take the prize. With love and friendship going hand in hand, the holidays will seem more magical than ever. As you adjust to what’s to come, remember to be grateful for all the blessings you’ve received in the past year.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Kudos to you on resisting the impulse to become a shopaholic. While sales might have been calling your name recently, the ability to focus on bigger priorities has been your greatest asset and your saving grace.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Budgeting has been your best friend this year. Many are called and few are chosen for greatness and fame, but you’re on track for both. Your business investments have tripled, due to your creativity in areas that are meaningful to you. Be more intentional with counting your blessings and giving yourself a break.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Celebratory vibes are coming your way as your family starts to grow. The love that you have experienced this year has brought your life full circle. Success can come in so many forms, and you have been highly favored in your finances and on the personal front.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Old flames may start to pop back into your life. The question is, do you want them to stay? Perhaps those fires have burned out, and with good reason. Rejection can be a blessing, because not everyone will be able to feed your soul the way you need it to be fed.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

When was the last time you hosted a party? You may get a phone call that prompts you to gather some of your closest friends for a good time once again. Go ahead and buy some red Solo cups and paper plates in bulk, in preparation for throwing the shindig of the year.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Do you miss being fully focused, inspired and productive when it comes to your passion? Maybe you should start brainstorming some ideas to let your creativity flow more freely. Pottery classes and drawing could be great outlets for self-expression.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Watching Christmas movies and baking tasty cookies are enticing stay-at-home activities, but it’s time to get out and make memories with your loved ones. Try welcoming a relative you don’t know well and developing a bond with him or her. Family and community are everything.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Redecorating your home has been a secret love of yours. What better way to refresh your space than by bringing it into harmony by practicing feng shui? Rearranging your furniture can improve the energy flow throughout your house.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Relaxation is on your mind. A good book with some wine and a bubble bath can help you decompress. Sometimes you obsess too much and become your own worst enemy. Practice getting out of your head.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Therapy does not make you weak. Instead, it teaches you how to better handle situations that make you uncomfortable. An intuitive mentor or a counselor can enlighten us to the unconscious attitudes that might be holding us back.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Enough business talk—it’s time to live your life to the fullest. What is one thing you’ve always wanted to do that seems absolutely wild? Try creating a bucket list, filled with adventures and places you want to explore. There’s a whole world to discover!