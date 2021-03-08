These DC Domes Offer A Cozy and Socially Distanced Dining Experience

Outdoor dining has become a lifeline for restaurants this year in the wake of COVID and Washington D.C.’s hospitality industry has not failed in its response. At a time of year when restaurants usually retire their outdoor furniture, patrons have been clamoring for a chance to sit outside. Thankfully igloos and dining domes have popped up throughout the city, making it possible to enjoy the outdoors while staying warm, toasty and socially distanced.
Comfortably appointed with personal heaters, these unique and intimate dining experiences offer a reprieve from the harshness of the winter that has been upon us, while ensuring both safety and warmth. And these private personal pods are here to stay beyond winter. Themed to offer seasonal menus and decor, DCâ€™s restaurants and hotels have fashioned these experiences for The Cherry Blossom Festival and more.
These are some of the hotels and restaurants where you can stay cozy and comfy in your own socially distanced bubble â€” no matter the season. Itâ€™s a fun spin and something that we hope stays around even after the pandemic ends!
01
Farmers & Distillers
Offering up one igloo that is currently available for dining, you should make a reservation early if you want to visit Farmers and Distillers. As the sibling restaurant, to Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers (which is located in Mt Vernon Square), serves up a diverse menu of American, Southern and Asian culinary fusions, and has a micro-batch distillery right on site. With seating for up to 6 people, you can reserve your igloo in 90-minute increments for a $50 rental fee Sunday â€“ Thursday and $100 Friday & Saturday.
02
Bourbon Steak
A newish winter experience has emerged at Bourbon Steakâ€™s tucked-away patio. Folks can indulge in the classic American steakhouseâ€™s signature upscale menu under the stars, which includes four different heated bubbles featuring various spirits and champagnes by MoÃ«t Hennessy. If you want to splurge, youâ€™ll sip Dom Perignon Blanc, Ruinart, or Krug, and have the option of ordering a full selection of cuisine or opting for menu pairings. Each bubble accommodates up to six people, and reservations are $250 plus a minimum food and beverage purchase of $200 per person.
03
The Next Whiskey Bar at the Watergate Hotel
The Watergate Hotel is something of a pioneer when it comes to outdoor igloo dining. As the first hotel in DC to have dining igloos, The Next Whiskey Bar has been offering them since 2017. Every few months, they change the theme with the seasons and have offered Halloween experiences, Christmas/Holiday, Valentines and Cherry Blossom Season igloos, as well as standard Winter Igloos. This year they are back, and more in demand than ever before.
04
Del Mar
This unique, private dining experience is a perfect way to celebrate the holidays and special celebrations such as anniversaries and birthdays. Enjoy fine food and drink from Del Marâ€™s full a la carte menu in the private retreat of their cozy winter igloos. Igloos are located on the 2nd floor Terraza overlooking the Wharf and accommodate up to 6 guests each for a two-hour experience.
05
La Vie
The roof really is on fire at La Vie, where thereâ€™s rooftop dining with heat lamps and fire pits to keep you warm. Enjoy dinner & drinks in one of six Igloos with a view at Washington D.C.â€™s Wharf, in clear-domed igloos on the Penthouse Portico.