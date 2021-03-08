These DC Domes Offer A Cozy and Socially Distanced Dining Experience

Looking for a safe dining option?

Outdoor dining has become a lifeline for restaurants this year in the wake of COVID and Washington D.C.’s hospitality industry has not failed in its response. At a time of year when restaurants usually retire their outdoor furniture, patrons have been clamoring for a chance to sit outside. Thankfully igloos and dining domes have popped up throughout the city, making it possible to enjoy the outdoors while staying warm, toasty and socially distanced.

Comfortably appointed with personal heaters, these unique and intimate dining experiences offer a reprieve from the harshness of the winter that has been upon us, while ensuring both safety and warmth. And these private personal pods are here to stay beyond winter. Themed to offer seasonal menus and decor, DCâ€™s restaurants and hotels have fashioned these experiences for The Cherry Blossom Festival and more.

These are some of the hotels and restaurants where you can stay cozy and comfy in your own socially distanced bubble â€” no matter the season. Itâ€™s a fun spin and something that we hope stays around even after the pandemic ends!