Valentine’s Day In New York City? Here Are 10 Last Minute Date Night Ideas

Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day date night experience? Sure, chocolates, jewelry and super luxe gifts like Beats By Dre Headphones are always a good idea — on this day, and every day. But in addition to these gifts, take your Valentine’s Day to the next level, with a few unique experiences that are sure to make your partner’s heart melt (and that won’t seem like they’re last minute!).
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals, specials, and sexy atmospheres around New York for you to make the most of out this Valentine’s Day. The city never sleeps, and you won’t have to either!
01
Beat The Bomb
Looking to go off the beaten path this Valentine’s Day? Well, Beat The Bomb is the way to go. Surely you’ve seen the ads popping up on Instagram for this adventure, which is the world's first multi-game immersive video experience. The new technology and new challenges require communication, teamwork and coordination — all things that are important in any relationship, so why not make this your date night experience? If you beat the clock, you won’t get blasted with paint, but honestly this seems like the best part of the entire experience!
02
STK Steakhouse
Because love and steak go hand in hand (right?), treat your loved one to an upscale steakhouse experience at NYC’s chic STK Restaurant. All weekend long, they’ll be serving up food and drink specials, so you won’t have to break the bank on a delicious dining experience. Not to mention, you’re sure to bump into some of the “who's who” of New York City, including some of your favorite celebs.
03
Black Barn Restaurant
04
Hotel Indigo Lower East Side
Since Valentine’s Day is on a Friday this year, why not make it a staycation to truly enjoy each other’s company? In New York City it can be hard to choose the perfect hotel, but honestly there are only a few that will give you an extra added touch of luxury. As a partner of Mr.Purple and Rose Box NYC, when you arrive at the Hotel Indigo Lower East Side you’ll receive a $100 food & beverage credit as well as a curated mini selection of flowers from Rose Box NYC with Prosecco and chocolate, with their “Love Is In The Air” package. Not to mention, the hotel is in a perfect location (just steps away from Sweet Chick and Katz Deli), and the rooms are vibrant, cozy and cute — so you won’t even have to leave bed if you don’t want to.
05
Molos
Spend your Valentine's Day at Molo's in Weehawken on the Hudson River overlooking the NYC skyline with a prix fixe meal for $95 a person. Choose from options like lobster ravioli, chilled shrimp and char grilled octopus to start. Main course options include filet of halibut with lobster & herb risotto, rack of lamb with lemon potatoes and baby green beans as well as a surf & turf with filet mignon and a lobster tail. Last but not least, enjoy warm chocolate cake or a Baklava sampler for dessert.
06
Brooklyn Chop House
Dine like a celeb this Valentine’s Day at Brooklyn Chop House, where they will be serving their dinner menu with a sweet heart shaped cake for two for $24. This cute added touch will add some spice to your evening of romance for sure. While spreading love the Brooklyn way, the restaurant, which is steps away from the Brooklyn Bridge, serves dim sum & chops giving diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles, to 50 - 60 day dry-aged Prime Steaks and Double Thick Cut Chops. Bon appetit!
07
Williamsburg Hotel
Because Brooklyn is the new Manhattan, you won’t even have to leave the burrough to have a special Valentine’s Day. Located in the prime area of Williamsburg near the best local shopping, galleries, parks and more, The Williamsburg Hotel is not only a dope place to celebrate with a loved one — it’s also female-owned and operated, which is very rare to find in this city. Mark your calendar to come back and visit when it’s warm— the hotel has a beautiful rooftop deck for those days when you want a quick staycation (or play hookie from work).
08
Strip House
Not only does Strip House’s ambiance exude sexiness, but so does the food! Red vinyl banquettes, a second-level lounge, low lighting, striking modern chandeliers, and floor to ceiling black and white images of vintage pinups and Hollywood actresses make for a beautiful Instagrammable moments with you and bae. Not to mention, the service is so great, you’ll feel like you’re the only couple in the room.
09
Knickerbocker Hotel
No guy? No problem! The iconic Knickerbocker Hotel, located on the corner of 42nd Street and Broadway, offers the perfect place for you and your girls to celebrate one other and enjoy your very own Galentine’s Day weekend– complete with a professional photoshoot! Whether you are looking for casual shopping, over-the-top dining or non-stop partying, The Knickerbocker is in the heart of it all, providing easy access to anywhere in Manhattan.
10
Dos Caminos
Mexican is always a good idea — especially on Valentine’s Day. So grab your amor, and treat them to a special menu of duos. Trust us, it will be love at first bite! The menu is priced at $55 per person and will contain three courses, featuring a delicious selection of empanadas, short ribs and wild Atlantic caught salmon. Our mouths are already watering!