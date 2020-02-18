Crown Royal Apple Partners with Joe Freshgoods For All Star Pop Up

It wouldn’t be All-Star in the Windy City without iconic local designer Joe “Freshgoods” Robinson somewhere in the mix.

At the intersection of basketball, fashion, lifestyle and culture, emerged one of the biggest announcements of All Star — a partnership between Crown Royal Regal Apple and West side native turned designer, creator and collaborator Joe Freshgoods. As Creative Director, Freshgoods helped bring Crown Royal Regal Apple to life, as well as announced the launch of their new capsule collection, ROYAL APPLE GOODS.

The unique collection, which was only available during All Star, included custom created apparel and accessories such as sneaker bags, hoodies, t-shirts and bandanas.

Crown Royal Regal Apple event, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (Photo by Jack Dempsey for Crown Royal)

The capsule collection was a match made in heaven. “Consumers just naturally started playing with the brand,” says Johannah Rogers, Senior Brand Manager, Crown Royal. “Not only the liquid itself, but the bag, and incorporating it into their fashion. We were so inspired by the narrative that our consumers were already living with apple that we leaned into it, to access what we’re calling “crisp culture.” Which is basically the 4 verticals of culture: music, art, fashion and sports lifestyle.

Rogers continues, “Joefreshgoods — as you look at him, and the city of Chicago — has always been at the forefront and the cutting edge of culture. He’s never subscribed to stereotyped and he’s really pushed and moved fashion. That’s something that we want to encourage in culture and also promote. So we found the partnership fit naturally.”

For Freshgoods, the relationship was also serendipitous. “I’ve always had a great love affair with Crown Royal, so this partnership felt like the thing to do, “ he said. “They’re re-defining royalty in a way that’s relevant to a new generation – to creators and people and from all walks of life – and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

This isn’t the first time Freshgoods has worked with major brands on a capsule collection, having previously collaborated with Nike and McDonalds. But what makes this one special is the overall commitment to community, and giving back to Chicago during such an eventful weekend, when people are focused on parties, nightlife and mingling with celebs.

“Crown Royal as a trademark really stands for inspiring exceptional generosity,” says Rogers. “So our partnerships always have a generous tilt to it. Joe Freshgoods is known in the community as a community builder and supporter.. We just love the fact that he not only stands for Chicago, but is looking to build the community as well.”

In addition to the collection reveal, The Royal Pop Up featured a variety of services by Freshgoods’ Chicago-based inner circle of creators and collaborators including barbering by Roger “Rodge” Williams, nail art by Tacarra Sutton and Slay Lewis, DJ sets by Vic Lloyd, Chuck English and Evie, Fix Your Kicks sneaker cleaning and more.

