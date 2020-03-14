Coronavirus Have You Stuck At Home? Here Are A Few Items To Stock Your Pantry

As many are forced to “coronavirus and chill” over the next few weeks after being advised to self-isolate and distance socially, now’s the time to create a household plan if you haven’t already. And part of that plan is stocking up on all of the necessary (and some unnecessary essentials) that will hold you over in case there’s an outbreak in your local community.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is recommending two weeks’ worth of supplies for the time being, but that could change at any moment. Though we don’t recommend hoarding materials in stores or online (because honestly, what are you going to do with 144 rolls of toilet paper), it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Here are a few items to stock your pantry, and also a few yummy snacks that will fill your belly — just don’t eat them all in the first few days!

