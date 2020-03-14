Coronavirus Have You Stuck At Home? Here Are A Few Items To Stock Your Pantry

As many are forced to “coronavirus and chill” over the next few weeks after being advised to self-isolate and distance socially, now’s the time to create a household plan if you haven’t already. And part of that plan is stocking up on all of the necessary (and some unnecessary essentials) that will hold you over in case there’s an outbreak in your local community.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is recommending two weeks’ worth of supplies for the time being, but that could change at any moment. Though we don’t recommend hoarding materials in stores or online (because honestly, what are you going to do with 144 rolls of toilet paper), it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Here are a few items to stock your pantry, and also a few yummy snacks that will fill your belly — just don’t eat them all in the first few days!
01
Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray
This new brand of antibacterial home sanitizing products keeps surfaces clean and protected against bacteria for longer. While most disinfectants kill 99.9% of bacteria on contact, Microban 24 does this and more to keep working throughout the day.Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection against any viruses, so be sure to still keep washing your hands regularly throughout the day — especially after touching public surfaces and after using the bathroom.
02
DRY Sparkling Botanical Bubbly
This crisp non-alcoholic beverage that is the perfect mix for all those cocktails you’ll be making at home during self-induced movie nights. It contains half the sugar and calories than sodas and juices and is available in eight flavors including Lavender, Vanilla, Cucumber and more.
These are the snack attack you will be happy to have. In five irresistible flavors, each is gluten-free and made with real cheese.
04
Truce Hand Wash
This eco-friendly line is made with simple and natural ingredients - no harsh chemicals and keeps skin soft. And it’s still available in multiple scents.
05
SkinnyDipped Super Dark + Sea Salt
SkinnyDipped Almonds, Super Dark + Sea Salt is a deliciously rich dairy-free and vegan treat with bold cocoa and a hint of sea salt. Perfect for those late night sweet tooth cravings.
06
The Worthy Company Blendie Bowl
This plant-based deliciousness is made with traditional ingredients like veggies, fruits, protein and fiber from legumes and chia. Perfect with breakfast, lunch, or an anytime snack for every member of the family with 8 grams each of fiber and plant protein, 2 servings of fruits and veggies in each bowl!
07
Lenny & Larry’s
For those looking for a better-for-you treat you should definitely check out Lenny & Larry’s. Each cookie is packed with protein, fiber, and none of the bad stuff, and there’s an option to satisfy each sugary craving with their epic Complete Cookies, Complete Crunchy, Complete Cremes, and even a low-carb option with their new Keto Cookie!
08
Smart Sweets
Instead of grabbing that candy bar or bag of sour candies at the convenience store, grab a bag of SmartSweets to fix that sweet tooth craving! Available in classics like Fruity and Sour Gummy Bears, Sour Blast Buddies, Peach Rings and Sweet Fish, these delicious treats are completely free from added sugar, sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. Each bag contains only 3 g of sugar and 90-100 calories!
09
Vita Coco Pressed Coconut
Just because you’re indoors doesn’t mean you don’t need to stay hydrated. These nutrient-rich coconut waters have added two new flavors to its much-loved Pressed line - Coconut Mango and Coconut Strawberry Banana.
10
CVS Health Organic Women’s Daily Vitamin Gummies
Building a healthy immune system by taking vitamins (in addition to healthy eating and exercise) is one of the key ways to protect yourself from coronavirus. These yummy vitamins from CVS, are so good, you’ll think you’re eating candy, so it won’t even feel like a chore.