Color Drenching: Everything You Need To Know About This Emerging Design Trend 

Getty

Fall is almost here, so it’s time to spruce up your home for the incoming winter months. Say goodbye to basic accent walls and warmly greet the newest interior design trend, color drenching. The trend is about incorporating a full-on, single-hue explosion across several room surfaces, not just the walls and ceilings. Color drenching encourages you to apply a specific color to as many objects and installations as possible, such as window treatments and light fixtures, to get the same color treatment.

However, it’s important to note that although this trend allows for the use of one color only, it doesn’t have to be monotonous. Some designers are putting their spin on the technique, playing around with the paint’s finish, mixing and matching gloss and mattes across various textures, such as wood or plaster, to create visual interest and excitement.

What are the benefits of color drenching in your home?

One of the greatest benefits of color drenching is that it can make rooms look bigger. Even if you only focus on painting the walls and moldings, it automatically opens the room, making the space feel calmer and tidier. Additionally, color drenching comes with a ton of freedom. You don’t have to use light colors only. When choosing a color, you should let your personal preferences be your main guide and also think about why you’d like to color drench in the first place. If you’re using the technique to make your space appear larger, you should stay clear of darker colors like navy blue or forest greens despite its regalness and intimacy.

So, where can you apply color drenching?

In your bedroom: To achieve a calmer vibe, you can apply this technique within your bedroom, as not every color-drenched home has to be dramatic but more peaceful.

Bathroom: Color drenching also looks great in bathrooms, as a monochromatic tile selection can create a grandiose effect.

In pass-through spaces: Sometimes, the smaller areas in your home need the most love and attention. Color drenching is also suitable for rooms you pass through, like foyers, hallways, and stairways. With narrow passages, the intensely colorful impact can distract visitors from the limited space.

Home offices: The pandemic encouraged many of us to spruce up our workspaces at home. This new color trend also offers a creative way to divide a single room into different areas visually. You can distinguish the work corner of a living room by painting the desk and shelf in the same color as the wall, which adds a chic touch to your space.

Kitchens: Your kitchen doesn’t have to be boring. Color drenching also works amazingly well in kitchens, as it can create harmony for all the appliances lining the shelves.