All The Details On Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab’s Love Story

Activist and NFL player Colin Kaepernick and longtime partner Nessa Diab, a radio personality and TV host, are the newest celeb parents on the block. In case you missed the news, Diab announced on Sunday (August 28) that she and Kaepernick welcomed their first child recently and are over the moon in love.
Starting a family is the next step in a love and partnership between the two, who have collaborated to empower Black youth and to speak out against social injustices over the years. And it’s the next chapter in a relationship that started way back in 2015.
To celebrate their entry into parenthood, we’re taking a look at their love story, showcasing a relationship timeline that leads to their happiest moment and most significant work yet: bringing baby Kaepernick into the world. Learn more about their love below!
01
2015: They Meet
The two first were linked in 2015. There were some rumors around that time about their dating creating tension between Kaepernick and his former San Francisco 49ers teammate Aldon Smith because she once dated him. Despite that, the couple didn’t allow anyone else’s feelings about their relationship keep them from letting love blossom.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME
02
They Go Public
The two went public with their coupledom in 2016, stepping out together for a charity event benefitting kids battling heart disease. Their desire to help others would become a big part of their relationship moving forward.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Ripple Of Hope Awards
03
A Heart for Activism
As stories go, it’s been reported that Diab was pretty integral in the Kaepernick we know now, who is passionate about social justice issues. She is said to have introduced him to a former classmate and fellow UC Berkeley alum, Ameer Loggins, who would go on to become a good friend, educational advisor of sorts and would later become part of Kaepernick starting the program Know Your Rights with Diab. Kaepernick’s activism was spurred by the killing of Mario Woods in 2015. Studying the work of Malcolm X, Angela Davis, Huey P. Newton and more, he would begin to take the knee during the National Anthem at NFL games starting in September 2016.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
04
They Help the Youth and the Culture
In 2016, Kaepernick and Diab founded the the Know Your Rights program, with the focus on equipping underprivileged youth with “awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instructions to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios.”
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hearst
05
Standing by Her Man
Diab has spoken up in defense and support of Kaepernick many times throughout the years, including in 2017 when reports claimed that after plenty of controversy over him kneeling during games, including him opting out of his contract ahead of the 2017 season with claims that he would have been cut by the 49ers, he would consider standing for the National Anthem in the future. She called BS: “The report that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone.”
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix
06
Flagging Falsities
She continuously stands by her man when it comes to detractors and lies, including about the future of his career. “Colin trains everyday. All the teams know. But they’d rather keep blackballing him,” she said in 2018 about his ability and desire to play. “The league, owners & mgmt are the ones who don’t want him to play.” She added, “Journalists should ask the league why they’re blackballing Colin.” In 2019, while co-hosting the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion, which has nothing to do with her partner or his work, she even confronted a cast member, Janelle Evans, about her negative comments concerning Kaepernick’s protests and the support he receives from Nike. “Please understand something — my man uses his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country. Specifically, police brutality against black people. Men, women and children are dying — wrongfully dying. And people who are doing this are not being held accountable. That is the issue,” she told Evans, who claimed Kaepernick had been disrespectful to the flag and service members. “It has nothing to do with military men, military women, OK? Because they fought for our constitution to peacefully protest. All of us. I would have appreciated if you had contacted me. I would’ve been more than happy, Jenelle, to have a healthy conversation.” Evans fled the stage when she struggled to respond to Diab’s questions. Came for the wrong one!
Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
07
Standing by His Woman
But before you assume she’s the only one stanning in this relationship, know that Kaepernick publicly rides for Diab as well. While thanking her for her work with Know Your Rights, he showered her with praise on Twitter in 2019. “Keep showing us the power of love! Love you Queen!” Plus, look at the way he looks at her!
Prince Williams/Wireimage
08
They Welcome Baby Kaepernick
The private pair decided to share their biggest collaboration yet on August 28, 2022 and that’s that they’re new parents! As mentioned, Diab announced that they welcomed a little one a few weeks ago. And we’re wondering if they were hinting at marriage news, as she signed off on her Instagram message with, “Love, The Kaepernicks.” Only time will tell! Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family.