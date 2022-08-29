All The Details On Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab’s Love Story

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Activist and NFL player Colin Kaepernick and longtime partner Nessa Diab, a radio personality and TV host, are the newest celeb parents on the block. In case you missed the news, Diab announced on Sunday (August 28) that she and Kaepernick welcomed their first child recently and are over the moon in love.

Starting a family is the next step in a love and partnership between the two, who have collaborated to empower Black youth and to speak out against social injustices over the years. And it’s the next chapter in a relationship that started way back in 2015.

To celebrate their entry into parenthood, we’re taking a look at their love story, showcasing a relationship timeline that leads to their happiest moment and most significant work yet: bringing baby Kaepernick into the world. Learn more about their love below!