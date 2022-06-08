This Is What Ciara Eats In A Day

(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wondered what “Goodies” Ciara enjoys to stay healthy and fit, you’re in luck, because the mother of three recently gave fans a peek into what she eats in a typical day.

The “Level Up” performer shared in an Instagram reel all the tasty meals she eats throughout her daily routine with help of the weight-loss support program WW.

“When my schedule is crazy, I know I can rely on the @WW app to keep me grounded and feeling my best,” she shared in a caption of her video clip. “I love yummy food and @WW allows me to dig into all my favorite meals without feeling restricted. It’s all about eating good and feeling good!”

In the video, we see the 36-year-old hitmaker start her mornings off with a savory crabcake eggs benedict, then move on to a tasty guacamole dip with plantain chips for her snack.

For lunch, she shifts gears to enjoy grilled salmon and a side salad, with tangy mango and pineapple salsa. And for dinner, the songstress completes her day with an appetizing Southwest shrimp dish with white rice topped with chipotle crema.

Ciara ended the video by saying, “I love that everything is on the menu with WW.” We do too!

In May, the star was chosen to cover the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, sporting a leopard print one-piece swimsuit. We know that whatever meal plan Ciara is committed to, including variations of what she shared on Instagram, it’s certainly working for her.

Get ’em CiCi!