Chris Paul Invests In Black-Owned La Fête Wine

Getty Images

La Fête Wine just landed a major slam dunk.

11-time NBA All-Star, captain of the Phoenix Suns and starting Point Guard Chris Paul has joined La Fête Wine Company as an equity partner — and if it’s any indication of his basketball career, this partnership will be a great success.

“Not only is Chris an incredible athlete and businessman, but he’s also a wine enthusiast who is vocal and passionate about representation & inclusivity in the wine industry,” said Donae Burston, Founder & CEO of ​​La Fête Wine Company. “He is a natural fit for our team, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Chris has been a long-time supporter of the brand after first being introduced to La Fête du Rosé. In addition to sharing an affinity for the wine, Chris and Donae connected on causes they’re passionate about, such as championing the inclusion of people of color in all industries and their unwavering support of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

Loading the player...

No stranger to investing, Chris Paul has also leveraged his platform as an extraordinary athlete, entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist into other food and beverage companies such as Roots Food Group, Misha’s Kind Foods and Koia.

“I’m thrilled to partner with La Fête Wine Company and work with them to continue to grow the business and fulfill their brand vision,” said Paul. “I fully support their efforts in creating a better and more equitable society by helping underserved youth, advancing racial justice, and making wine more inclusive.”

La Fête du Rosé, which means “The Rosé Party,” has become one of the go-to rosé wines since it hit the market in 2019 — and now their reach is getting even larger. This investment comes less than a year after the brand announced an investment from Constellation Brands, Inc. following a $100 million commitment to Black, Latinx and minority-owned businesses in the alcohol space over the next decade. Following the investment, Burston released La Fête du Blanc, a white wine from southern France, and he has plans to release a third wine later this year.

Since its debut, the brand has donated a portion of its proceeds to various programs that send disadvantaged and underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences, and to organizations focused on advancing racial justice and creating opportunities for people of color in the wine and spirits industry.