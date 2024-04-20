Charlize Theron And Daughter August Had The Cutest – And Most Stylish – Mother-Daughter Date At The Dior Fashion Show

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Fast X actress Charlize Theron, 48, and her daughter August Theron, 7, recently had the cutest mommy-daughter date at the Dior fashion show at Brooklyn Museum. The two sat in the front row, with the stylish kiddo rocking a white dress paired with a blue varsity jacket. She also wore her braids in cornrows and rocked a black mini bag by the fashion house. Charlize kept it sleek and simple with a fitted long-sleeve black top, gold chains, and a long beige maxi skirt.

Last fall, Charlize also took her oldest daughter, Jackson, to a Dior show in Paris.

Charlize has been a mother to the two girls since 2012 and 2015, when she welcomed them via adoption. Having kids this way has always been in the cards for the South African actress, who is passionate about adoption. However, she has said that she’s open to having biological children.

Charlize Theron and daughter August Theron at Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show held at the Brooklyn Museum on April 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

“I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families,” the actress told Elle in 2018.

“I never saw a difference in raising an adopted child versus my own biological child … I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something. This was always my first choice, even when I was in a relationship,” she explained.

The actress might call it fate that she ended up with African-American children. When looking to adopt, she went into the process open-minded about the kids she would welcome into her home.

“I cast a very wide net. I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be. So I wasn’t specific with anything,” Theron told NPR in 2019.

“In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed,” she explained.

“And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American.”

August Theron and Charlize Theron at Christian Dior Ready To Wear Spring 2024 held at the Jardin des Tuileries on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Charlize has been candid about her experiences raising Black daughters as a white South African woman and shared her perspective with ESSENCE some years back.

“I have a real acknowledgement, as we all do as parents – we know where we lack and we know where we are rich. And this is maybe not where I am,” referring to teaching her girls about their Blackness.

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘these baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” she shared. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”