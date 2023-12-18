Where Does The Time Go? Diddy's Daughter Chance Gets Accepted To NYU's Prestigious Tisch School

Getty

The oldest of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters is soon off to college, leaving us wondering, “Where did the time go?”

Chance, 17, is celebrating becoming accepted into NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts as a member of the class of 2028. Last Friday, she shared the moment of her acceptance on her Instagram Story with her mom, Sarah Chapman, when she received the email on Thursday. Aside from the video of the inspiring moment she read her acceptance letter, Change also shared photos of her posing at the New York City school during visits before her acceptance.

“NYU! Dreams do come true!! 💜💜” she captioned the Story.

Back in July, Diddy, 53, shared a photo on Instagram where he gifted his eldest daughter Chance a pink garden rose.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals! GO CHANCE GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance,” he shared.

“Thank you for supporting my dreams. I love you daddy!!💖,” the teen replied.

Aside from Chance, Diddy is dad to daughter Love Sean, 13 months, whom he shares with Dana Tran, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who turn 17 later this month, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29, and 32-year-old Quincy Brown.

We look forward to watching Chance continue to grow and her upcoming collegiate journey wherever she decides to attend college.