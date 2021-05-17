Jet-Setting Images Of Celebrity Travel That Make Us Want To Catch A Flight

Nobody works harder to play harder than a celebrity.
Whether it’s Ashanti making time to travel at least a handful of times a year, or Tracee Ellis Ross, who makes kicking back in the pool a must when she has time off, as outside opens up again, the stars are catching flights to some amazing destinations. We’ve noticed an uptick in the travels of famous folks, perhaps as more and more get vaccinated and summertime is just around the corner. So to get you inspired and thinking about where exactly you’ll go when the time and circumstances are right for you (certainly no pressure), we collected some of our favorite snapshots of our favorite stars enjoying getaways and adventures around the world.
Kenya Moore
What use is a caption when you look this good? Kenya dropped jaws while having fun in the Turks & Caicos.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
The beauty and wife of Idris Elba took a dip and enjoyed an amazing view while traveling in Kenya recently.
Marjorie Harvey
During a trip to Rwanda recently, Marjorie appreciated the beauty of the silverback gorillas at the Volcanoes National Park.
Mariah Carey
Da beach and Dem Babies. A perfect combination for one of our favorite divas.
Saweetie
Post-breakup vacation? Yes, please! Saweetie took some time to relax and stunt for the ‘gram simultaneously while on a luxurious trip.
Tabitha Brown
The social media personality and actress showed herself some love during a trip to Jamaica.
Angela Simmons
During her recent getaway, Angela Simmons flexed her built not bought body and a gorgeous view of a beach we wished we were on.
Ashanti
No celebrity seems to appreciate travel more than singer Ashanti. In her latest trip, she ventured to Nairobi, Kenya.
Milan Harris
The streetwear designer and entrepreneur enjoyed the fruits of her labor while repping her own line, Milano Di Rouge
Tracee Ellis Ross
The “Blackish” star had her OOO replies on as she enjoyed sunshine, warm weather and free wifi during a recent getaway.
Kandi Burruss
With friends and family along, Kandi Burruss received a much needed break.
Lizzo
For her recent birthday trip to paradise, Lizzo hit the friendly skies in style, toting and wearing Balmain.