Jet-Setting Images Of Celebrity Travel That Make Us Want To Catch A Flight

Whether it’s Ashanti making time to travel at least a handful of times a year, or Tracee Ellis Ross, who makes kicking back in the pool a must when she has time off, as outside opens up again, the stars are catching flights to some amazing destinations. We’ve noticed an uptick in the travels of famous folks, perhaps as more and more get vaccinated and summertime is just around the corner. So to get you inspired and thinking about where exactly you’ll go when the time and circumstances are right for you (certainly no pressure), we collected some of our favorite snapshots of our favorite stars enjoying getaways and adventures around the world.

01 Kenya Moore What use is a caption when you look this good? Kenya dropped jaws while having fun in the Turks & Caicos. Instagram 02 Sabrina Dhowre Elba The beauty and wife of Idris Elba took a dip and enjoyed an amazing view while traveling in Kenya recently. Instagram 03 Marjorie Harvey During a trip to Rwanda recently, Marjorie appreciated the beauty of the silverback gorillas at the Volcanoes National Park. Instagram 04 Mariah Carey Da beach and Dem Babies. A perfect combination for one of our favorite divas. Instagram 05 Saweetie Post-breakup vacation? Yes, please! Saweetie took some time to relax and stunt for the ‘gram simultaneously while on a luxurious trip. Instagram 06 Tabitha Brown The social media personality and actress showed herself some love during a trip to Jamaica. Instagram 07 Angela Simmons During her recent getaway, Angela Simmons flexed her built not bought body and a gorgeous view of a beach we wished we were on. Instagram 08 Ashanti No celebrity seems to appreciate travel more than singer Ashanti. In her latest trip, she ventured to Nairobi, Kenya. Instagram 09 Milan Harris The streetwear designer and entrepreneur enjoyed the fruits of her labor while repping her own line, Milano Di Rouge Instagram 10 Tracee Ellis Ross The “Blackish” star had her OOO replies on as she enjoyed sunshine, warm weather and free wifi during a recent getaway. Instagram 11 Kandi Burruss With friends and family along, Kandi Burruss received a much needed break. Instagram 12 Lizzo For her recent birthday trip to paradise, Lizzo hit the friendly skies in style, toting and wearing Balmain. Instagram

