15 Photos Of Fine Fathers On Daddy Duty

Instagram

We can probably all agree that there is something very attractive about a man who is a great father. A dad who relishes spending time with his kids, isn’t afraid to be silly with them and who is clearly wrapped around the finger of their child is a beautiful thing. It’s even more beautiful when the dad just so happens to be beautiful, too.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and there are many ways to celebrate amazing dads from all walks of life. And truly, we love all the observances, but we couldn’t miss out on the chance to share with you some dedicated dads who just so happen to also be eye candy. Check out some photos, new and classics, of some famous fine fathers enjoying being on daddy duty with their kids. These guys make fatherhood look good.

Tristan Wilds

He’s pictured with daughter Tristyn, who is 1, and looks fierce in a knit beret.

Usher

His third child but first daughter, the singer is smitten with Sovereign.

Serge Ibaka

The NBA player found out about his daughter Ranie when she was five after the child’s mother kept her a secret. He’s been making up for lost time ever since.

Anthony Joshua

The handsome British boxer and heavyweight champion is a hands-on dad for son Joseph.

Cam Newton

Loading the player...

Say what you want about all the kids Cam Newton has, but he’s passionate about being a father. He’s pictured here with firstborn Chosen.

Lance Gross

The actor and talented photographer never passes up on the chance to take beautiful images of his kids Berkeley and Lennon, and he enjoys getting in some of the pics with them, too.

Drake

When they’re not attending NBA games and awards shows together, Drake enjoys simply cuddling up with son Adonis.

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson

A proud girl dad, the action star appreciates some laid back time watching Disney movies with his youngest daughters Tiana and Jasmine.

Dave East

The good-looking rapper and actor is a father of two girls. He’s snapped here all smiles with his youngest daughter, Kobi, born in November.

Bryson Tiller

How could you say no to a face like this? Singer Bryson Tiller certainly can’t deny his adorable youngest daughter Kelly.

Omarion

The singer, known for his unbothered demeanor these days, shows off an even more relaxed side of himself when he’s with his kids. He’s pictured with daughter A’mei.

Michael Ealy

The actor, who has been eye candy since the Barbershop days, manages to look even more attractive when on daddy duty with daughter Harlem.

Sterling K. Brown

The actor, whose production company is all about changing the narrative regarding Black fathers, often documents the beautiful moments he shares with sons Andrew and Amare.

Mahershala Ali

The (two-time) Oscar winner was captured by his wife in this candid throwback with daughter Bari, now 4.

Jesse Williams

A proud dad of two, the former Grey’s Anatomy star and son Maceo, with their identical eyebrows, share a sweet moment together in this snap.