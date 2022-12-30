Celebrate New Year’s Eve At Top Black Restaurants

You’ve made it through this year, and next year promises to bring you more opportunities. Celebrate this annual transition with a meal you’ll never forget at a place that will bring you joy. Book a reservation at a restaurant with a special menu filled with food, wine, champagne, and cocktails that you’ll love.
These chefs and restaurants from around the U.S. are welcoming NYE travelers and making them feel at home.
01
Compere Lapin in New Orleans
Nina Compton, a James Beard Award-winning chef, lets her St. Lucian roots inform her four-course, prix fixe NYE dinner. First course with Hamachi Tartar with passion fruit and caviar, followed by a White Truﬄe Risotto, the main course of Duo Beef, and finishing with sweet and tasty Chocolate Ganache – spiced chocolate with hazelnuts. Order a bottle of Moutard Père & Fils, ‘Grande Cuvée,’ and you can split it among friends and sip on into the night.
02
Alta Adams in Los Angeles
Modern soul food with West African influences attracts Black Hollywood elites to Chef Keith Corbin’s place. And even they’ll be surprised by the New Year’s Eve menu—including a vegan option with wood-grilled artichokes, butter bean puree, and herbs! Meat eaters can start with Roasted Oysters with caviar butter, and a special course of Cajun Style Gumbo filled with seafood and chicken sausage. Lambrusco sparkling wine is the drink of choice. Alta Adams’s vibrant, lively party vibe is what you want to experience the night before the New Year.
03
Serenidad in Atlanta
Latin soul cuisine is in the house that executive chef and partner Chef Whitney Thomas has built. Thomas’s fan-favorite dish for her New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu is the appetizer: Braised chicken Coxinha with tomato herb aioli and house gooseberry hot sauce. All courses will be expertly paired with premium tequila. Serenidad just opened this November, so this will be their first NYE. Thomas said, “I hope our guests leave feeling joyous about our celebration that closes 2022 and is hopeful about 2023.”
04
Indigo 4 in USVI St. Thomas
Every meal is special at this popular restaurant on a yacht harbor in Charlotte Amalie. No need for a special menu on NYE when crowds love the regular one. Chef David “Benji” Benjamin suggests, “Start with Sautéed Mussels, then the catch-of-the-day Red Snapper or Local Lobster. End with Coconut Tamarind Key Lime Pie.” At this warm, indoor/outdoor tropical setting, guests can look up at the stars and count their blessings as they scream, “Happy New Year!”
05
Addis Nola in New Orleans
If you want to feel the spirit of Africa, Addis Nola’s special “New Year’s Across the Continent” menu fits that need. One-night-only dishes from the motherland include Egusi Soup – a staple of Nigeria; Chicken Muamba – The national dish of Angola; Shrimp Kitfo – from the Gurage region of Ethiopia and Jollof Rice from Senegal. Toast the night with “The Woo,” made in-house with Tej honey wine, gin, and St. Germain. You’ll feel welcomed by Ethiopian owners Prince Lobo, his mother, Dr. Biruk Alemayehu, and his father, Chef Jaime Lobo.
06
BLK Swan in Baltimore
Wear cocktail or formal wear on NYE night, and you’re good at this Baltimore eatery, which is known for its New American cuisine. A special menu, curated by award-winning Chef Saon Brice, includes Fried Lobster Tail and Tomahawk Steaks. The featured champagnes are Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spade), Dom Pérignon, and Moët. Jay Z and Roc-A-Fella’s DJ Young Guru will play the music. Balloons will float, folks will party, and the New Year will be greeted with revelry!
07
Oreatha’s at The Point in Atlanta
Start your last night of 2022 sipping on a French 23 cocktail (named for the year 2023) made with cognac, fig, lemon, and champagne. Then try Chef Christian “Lucke” Bell’s favorite New Year’s Eve entrée: Grilled Filet Mignon served with crab beurre blanc, Yukon gold potato puree, sautéed garlic, tri-color Swiss Chard and brown sugar toasted heirloom tomatoes. Every day, patrons are treated to homey cuisine based on recipes and dishes from moms worldwide. Come here for NYE, and you’ll bring in the new year blessed with some motherly love.
08
The Grey in Savannah, Georgia
James Beard, outstanding and best chef southeast award winner Mashama Bailey has built a solid reputation for creating her take on Port City southern food. The last night of the year will further her rep with an innovative tasting menu. Highlights include a foie and grits inspired Tortellini filled with hominy, shallots thyme, foie, and parmesan cheese; Steamed Collard Green Wrapped Halibut with ham hocks and pot likker consommé; and Peppered Venison Loin with sunchoke terrine and onion demi-glace. The Grey was once a segregated Greyhound Bus Station until Bailey turned it into a paradise for food lovers and NYE celebrators.