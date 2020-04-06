Celebrate Black Women In Law

From sports to science to entertainment and everything in between, Black women are making an impact on every industry, especially Law.

Take a candid look into the world of law with two women working in this field, Marissa Crespo Esq., an entertainment/business lawyer for six years, and Nilaja Ford, a single mom who is eight months into her role as a judicial law clerk in a superior, criminal court. Sharing their personal experiences as women of color, they express the need to maintain their presence at the table and believe in their own worth, while also navigating and dealing with micro-aggressions.

Watch this candid conversation that explores cultural inclusiveness in this career path and gives advice to women looking to get started in this profession.