We all know every day is Mother’s Day because parenting never ends, but it’s beautiful to have a dedicated day. Now, 365 days would be even better, but we can live with one day every May.

Thanks to social media, we can celebrate Mother’s Day with our favorite celebrity moms and see how they spend the day. Considering we’ve watched many of their kids grow up online, it’s nice to have a front-row seat. Luckily, they didn’t disappoint–or that is, the men in their lives didn’t. From brand new cars, to unbearably cute fur babies, here are some of our favorite celeb moms and their Mother’s Day 2022 gifts.

Ciara

Our favorite ‘Goodies’ singer, wife and model received the unexpected for Mother’s Day–a fur baby. Her lifetime love Russel Wilson gifted the puppy to her and it already has a name–Bronco. Befitting when your dad is a professional NFL player for the Denver Broncos.

Porsha Williams

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams received a brand new Mercedes Benz from her husbae to be Simon Guobadia. She’s as ecstatic as we all would be about receiving a “new baby” as she calls it. We’re loving the princess treatment, especially on Mother’s Day.

Ari Fletcher

Moneybagg Yo has made his girlfriend a mom again. Social media influencer and entrepreneur Ari Fletcher received a brand new puppy from him for Mother’s Day and she seems to be enamored with her.

Joyce Hawkins

Our kids don’t owe us anything but when they come through with gifts on Mother’s Day, it must be a rewarding feeling. Breezy came through for his momma and bought her a brand new set of wheels. Judging by the caps in her caption, she appreciates the gesture and feels the love.

Cardi B

Offset always comes bearing gifts befitting for his queen and he didn’t disappoint this Mother’s Day. It seems he got Cardi an Audemars Piguet watch and a new Chanel bag to add to her collection.