Carnival’s Newest Cruise Line Takes Travelers To Bermuda’s Pink Sands, But The Ship Itself Is The True Attraction

I’d never been on a big ship cruise before. While I’d been on a three-day trip down Egypt’s Nile River, it was a much smaller boat, providing a much different experience than what I’d always heard cruise lines offer. Wide-eyed and with no expectations, I ventured on to the inaugural cruise of the Carnival Venezia, the newest Carnival Cruise line Vista-class megaship. Longer than three football fields and weighing more than 135,000 tons, it’s a behemoth that takes you on quite the adventure.

Welcome Aboard

Four thousand passengers, myself included, entered this 1060-foot ship, which is named after Venice, Italy. We boarded through the stunningly beautiful Atrium on the third deck. For this inaugural cruise, confetti rained over the central bar area, with its spiral staircases, views of upper decks and luxury shops, including Bulgari and Cartier. It was a scene reminiscent of Venice’s town square, Piazza San Marco.

Cruise director MarQ Anthony, a former theater kid turned college hospitality major and quintessential cruise host, welcomed us as we headed to the 1,967 staterooms, ranging from cost-savvy accommodations to expansive suites. My balcony room on the seventh deck, which came with a queen-sized bed, gave me a picturesque view.

Party Town

As the Venezia left Pier 88 from Manhattan’s Cruise Terminal on the Hudson River, a DJ spun soul, hip-hop, rock and pop at the back of the boat on the 10th deck. The crowd of revelers swayed and danced to the music, cocktails in hand and raised to the sky in celebration. Two hot tubs were full of bikini-clad guests. Others swam in the pool and everyone people-watched to the sounds of Lizzo, Beyoncé and Michael Jackson’s tunes filling the air. The pool party atmosphere remained for the duration of the trip.

Serenity – the Adults-Only Retreat

When the ship passed the Statue of Liberty, some adults gathered at the front, away from the revelers and scream-happy kids. On the 15th deck, appropriately called “Serenity,” grownups gazed in awe at our surrounding sights as we headed out to sea. During the four-day cruise, those seeking peace and quiet nested here, luxuriating in calmness, peering off into the distance in the direction the Venezia sailed. This is an extremely popular section of the ship, so claim your cabana or lounge chair early in the day. Or, explore the ship and you’ll find plenty of quiet nooks where you can lie in the sun and relax with no interruptions.

The Kids Are Alright

Watching kids and teens playing basketball at Sports Square offers parents a reprieve, and some reassurance that they’ve taken their offspring on the right voyage. Add mini-golf, volleyball, foosball and swimming pools to the mix, and children are thoroughly entertained on the ship. Splashing gets serious at the Waterworks waterpark where the Twister Waterslide excites all. Families love the Lido Section, with its retractable, rainproofing roof and a huge screen for watching movies and TV. The Camp Ocean daycare area features supervised activities for those ages two to 11. Evening childcare, dubbed Night Owls, lets parents go out for a night of fun.

Cruisin’ Cuisine

The breakfast and lunch buffet lines are mercifully short. However, the queues at Guy’s Burger Joint are always long because the sandwiches from Food Network’s Guy Fieri’s joint are that tasty. Pay a supplement and you can dine in the fine food restaurants. At Il Viaggio, the Italian restaurant, you can feast on Fritto Misto (deep fried shrimp) appetizers, moist Lombata Milanese (pounded pan-fried veal chop) entrees and Mile-High Gelato Pie. The steakhouse Fahrenheit 555 serves a delectable Heritage Berkshire Pork Belly starter, tantalizing Strip Loin Steaks and sweet Tarte Tartin for dessert. Lunch at Bonsai Sushi must include the Bento Box, a Green Tea Cupcake and Kirin Beer.

Showtime

It’s easy to enjoy the Broadway and Vegas-like shows in the main theater. A performance of Color My World was an homage to pop songs related to shades, like Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Coldplay’s “Yellow.” The Limelight Lounge showcases comedians who do PG, R-rated and explicit standup routines. You can also migrate to karaoke or the piano bar, head to the sports bar and for those feeling lucky, play slots in the casino. There’s something for everyone.

Zen Moments

After a workout in the gym (treadmills, ellipticals and free weights are a few things available), a trip to the Cloud 9 Spa is a just reward. The Aroma Steam, Hydrotherapy Pool, Thermal Suite and DIY Scrub Bar Experience are there to help you unwind. The Aroma Spa Seaweed Massage soothes. The Body Sculpt Boot Camp invigorates. The Fire & Ice Manicure and Pedicure last 50 and 60 minutes respectively and those are just a few of the many treatments designed specifically for women, men and couples.

Land Ho! It’s Bermuda

Once the ship docks in Bermuda, the options are plenty. Playing and lying on the pink sands of Horseshoe Bay, colored by mollusks’ pink skins, is a must. Sailing, snorkeling around coral reefs and narrated van tours are also offered. On my tour, I climbed the 185 steps to the Gibbs Hill Lighthouse for panoramic views and went sandal shopping in the town of Hamilton. When I walked around the city of St. Georges, a World Heritage Site, I stopped by Jamal and Lyra-Lee Woodley’s Ital Juice Café for a refreshing Touch the Sky smoothie.

The Way Back

Sailing back to New York, I reflected on my journey and knew I wrung every last ounce of fun out of my trip. Sitting on the balcony and watching the stunning navy blue sea left me with a calmness that lasted long after I was back on land. There was a lot to see and do during my stay, but through it all, the Venezia offered a sense of tranquility that you don’t want to miss out on.