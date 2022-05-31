facebook messenger watch together

It looks like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion can make hits in the studio and on the football field too.

On the latest episode of the Facebook Messenger Watch Together series Cardi Tries, the 29-year-old artist teamed up with her “WAP” collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion to learn the fundamentals of football from members of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL team.

Cardi Tries: Football Don’t play with us. 🏈 my girl Megan Thee Stallion and I are running interference for the Los Angeles Chargers 😤. #CardiTries Posted by Cardi B on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

“Alright guys, today I’m going to learn NFL,” said Cardi to introduce the episode. “Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activity, and I want to learn all about football today.”

The episode followed the artists as they took on a full lineup of training, led by LA Chargers player Antonio Gates, to put their athletic abilities to the test. From running the 40-yard dash, tackling dummies, and practicing their offense moves by throwing and catching the football, the two rap stars completed their drill by exchanging colorful celebratory touchdown dances.

Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B 💙 pic.twitter.com/z4Ga23tYrG — hourly megan ♡ (@hourlystallion) May 27, 2022

Before racing off on her 40-yard dash, the “Up” performer recalled a grade school memory where her running skills came in handy. “When I used to be in high school, I used to go to a lot of hooky parties,” Cardi said. “And the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot, so I had to run a lot.”

Both Cardi and the H-Town Hottie left the experience with a newfound appreciation for the sport. “One thing I learned about football is that you really need a really strong teammate, and that’s why I got my teammate right here,” Cardi said about her collaborator, Megan. “We had so much fun, and I feel way more confident about football. [I’d] love my son to be in it.”

Megan added, “I like catching, I like throwing or whatever, so I’m really glad that Cardi had me out here today — my teammate,” the “Savage” rapper said. “I have a newfound support for the NFL because I can’t believe y’all out here doing this to y’all self.”