Cardi B And Her Lucky ‘Charms’ Pose For The ‘Gram

Instagram/Cardi B

We love a cute family photo and Cardi B is giving us what we need in one of her latest Instagram posts.

She’s posted up with her two children, husband Offset, and sister Hennessy Carolina. She captured the picture, “My charms” with a four-leaf clover emoji.

The caption is befitting for the theme as the entire team is dripping in what looks like Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

Offset and Cardi got married in September 2017 and the two have since had two adorable children together. The oldest of the two is named Kulture Kiari, while the youngest is named Wave Set Cephus.

The “Bodak yellow” star and her family recently graced the May/June cover of ESSENCE magazine (be sure to grab a copy!) and in an interview Offset opened up about their blended family.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he said. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Offset has three other children from previous relationships: daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan.

“Bardi” chimed in about her blended family, “I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

She also said she hopes to maintain a close bond with her stepchildren just as she has with hers.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids … I always wanted them to love me, and they really do,” she said. “They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”