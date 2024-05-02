A Stunning Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett, 37, recently announced she’s pregnant. The reality TV star and singer debuted her budding bump at her first post-announcement event while at the Grammys on the Hill red carpet. Dillard Bassett, who also hosted the event, looked stunning wearing a fitted off-the-shoulder gown in red.

She broke the news about her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post in April. She’ll be having her first child with husband Chris Bassett, 46, whom she’s been married to since 2018.

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester. It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point,” she said to ET exclusively. “It’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”

It is public knowledge that the couple was trying for a child as they shared their journey during episodes of the Real Housewives of Potomac. They had quite the fertility journey, undergoing treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive their first child together.

“Our doctor called us at 8 a.m. and she tells us that we’re pregnant,” the 37-year-old said. “We waited and waited and waited all this time, so to finally hear that, after those two weeks, the process has worked after a year of doing the shots. … I did two rounds of egg retrieval. To do the shots in your stomach, I had to do the shots in my bum bum every day — which was not always fun — and to finally have it all pay off was amazing.”

The anticipating parents have chosen to make the sex of their baby a surprise, so they don’t know whether they’ll be having a boy or a girl.

“We did all the tests. Obviously, we wanted something healthy … and I was like, listen, let’s just take the highest graded egg and we’ll put it in there, and this is the one surprise of this whole experience, that we don’t know yet,” Chris explained.

Dillard Bassett has made major changes to ensure she enjoys her pregnancy and incipient stages of motherhood, including exiting RHOP after five seasons. While this will be her first child, Chris has three others from previous relationships—two of whom have appeared on previous episodes of RHOP.