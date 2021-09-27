Calling all HBCU Students, Are You Ready to Rise Up?

AT&T wants to celebrate you through their AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers Program.

We’re all back to school and after nearly two years of uncertainty, we know that it’s taken a lot for everyone to get here. AT&T’s Dream In Black is looking to recognize HBCU students making a difference in their community and on campus with their latest initiative. The AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Makers Program will reward selected students by connecting them to advocates, funding, and technology that will help to power their possibilities!

How to Apply

If you are an HBCU student between the ages of 18 and 25, you are already on your way. All you need to do is nominate yourself—or ask a friend to nominate you—by posting a thirty- to sixty-second video to social media that shows how you are shaping the now, the new, and the next, and why you deserve to be on the list of Rising Future Makers. Then, AT&T will choose 25 students representing HBCUs nationwide to make up this year’s cohort.

Each selected Rising Future Maker will receive a highly-coveted Dream Package:

• $5Gs presented by AT&T 5G

• 5G-enabled tech package including 1—year of AT&T Wireless service

• Connections to celebrity advocates to help them realize their dreams

• Rising Future Maker swag kit

• Awareness of programs and internship opportunities

• National recognition and bragging rights!

Think you’ve got what it takes? Click here to view all the details on how to apply or nominate a current HBCU student to become an AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Maker for the chance to win five G’s presented by AT&T 5G and more! And be sure to do it ASAP, all social media entries must be in by October 31st. Don’t forget to tag #ATTRisingFutureMaker and #DreamInBlackso on your posts. Official Rules apply.