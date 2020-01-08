Take Your Bubble Bath To New Levels With The Accessories You Didn’t Know You Needed
By Dominique Hobdy ·

There’s no feeling quite like running some hot water, sitting back and soaking your troubles away.

It’s officially National Bubble Bath Day meaning you have the perfect excuse to carve some time out and put your tub to use.

If you need to step your bath game up, we’ve got the perfect products that’ll help you do just that.

From caddies that’ll let you read & sip comfortably to the bubble baths that’ll send you into another world, these are the bath products you didn’t know you needed.

Shop below and thank us later!

01
Electric Bathtub Bubble Massage Mat
Amazon
available at Amazon $90.99 Shop Now
02
Winslow Wood Basket
Urban Outfitters
available at Urban Outfitters $29 Shop Now
03
merben Soft Jute Body Brush
Urban Outfitters
available at Urban Outfitters $20 Shop Now
04
Seashell Bathtub Neck Pillow
Urban Outfitters
available at Urban Outfitters $16 Shop Now
05
Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy
Wayfair
available at Wayfair $43.99 Shop Now
06
Bath Drops
Fur
available at Fur $34 Shop Now
07
Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution
Target
available at Target $4.87-$9.35 Shop Now
08
Philosophy Pure Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
Walmart
available at Walmart $19.99 Shop Now
09
Coconut Milk Bath Soak
Sephora
available at Sephora $18 Shop Now
10
Sugar Lemon Sugarbath®
Sephora
available at Sephora $39 Shop Now
11
Latika Metallic Bath Bomb
Anthropologie
available at Anthropologie $8 Shop Now
12
Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder
Uncommon Goods
available at Uncommon Goods $38 Shop Now
13
Coconut Sands - Escape Collection Candle
Target
available at Target $14.99 Shop Now
