Take Your Bubble Bath To New Levels With The Accessories You Didn’t Know You Needed

There’s no feeling quite like running some hot water, sitting back and soaking your troubles away.
It’s officially National Bubble Bath Day meaning you have the perfect excuse to carve some time out and put your tub to use.
If you need to step your bath game up, we’ve got the perfect products that’ll help you do just that.
From caddies that’ll let you read & sip comfortably to the bubble baths that’ll send you into another world, these are the bath products you didn’t know you needed.
Shop below and thank us later!
01
Electric Bathtub Bubble Massage Mat
02
Winslow Wood Basket
03
merben Soft Jute Body Brush
04
Seashell Bathtub Neck Pillow
05
Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy
06
Bath Drops
07
Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution
08
Philosophy Pure Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
09
Coconut Milk Bath Soak
10
Sugar Lemon Sugarbath®
11
Latika Metallic Bath Bomb
12
Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder
13
Coconut Sands - Escape Collection Candle