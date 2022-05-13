Brittney Griner’s Wife Graduates From Law School As WNBA Star’s Detention Is Extended

Norm Hall/Getty Images

If you’ve been following the story of WNBA player Brittney Griner, you know she has been detained in Russia since mid-February. Unfortunately, a judge denied the 31-year-old’s request for house arrest as she awaits trial, meaning she may spend at least another month in jail at a pre-trial detainment center near Moscow.

The Phoenix Mercury player was arrested at a Moscow airport for allegedly having hash oil in her bag. The U.S. is trying to negotiate her release on grounds of her being “wrongfully detained.”

This incident is particularly tough on Griner’s family, including wife, Cherelle Griner, who has publicly spoken about how challenging the entire situation is for her. In March, she posted a photo of her and Brittney on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” she wrote at the time. “I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”

Since then, Cherelle has been holding down the fort and focusing on achieving her goals. She recently graduated from North Carolina Central University School of Law in Durham (one of six HBCU law schools still in existence) with a juris doctor degree.

In the midst of her celebrations, Cherelle showed her wife love for supporting her dreams. In an Instagram post, she’s wearing one of Griner’s sweatshirts.

“This is clearly BG’s sweatshirt! She has more school apparel than me! Lol I love the way you support my dreams babe.” The graduate said.

In addition, the WNBA season just started and Griner’s absence is deeply felt. The WNBA has honored her by putting “BG42” logos on courts (and the NBA’s Phoenix Suns have done the same).

It can’t be easy to go on with everyday life when a loved one is being held in a foreign country, but we commend Cherelle, as well as Griner’s family, colleagues, and friends for staying strong and positive.