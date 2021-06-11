Pour The Wine, Light The Fire And Enjoy Boys II Men’s New Rosé Collection

June 12 marks the unofficial favorite holiday of the summer: National Rosé Day.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, it’s time to pour the wine, light the fire and get ready for some silky smooth wine from the iconic vocal group, Boyz II Men. The group that redefined popular R&B is now doing the same thing in the spirits industry with their wine collection called Harmony by BOYZ II MEN that was released early last year.

“Harmony is relatable to our music as a group,” group-member Nathan Morris tells ESSENCE. “The wines are organic just like our sound.”

He continues, “We came up with the name Harmony because the three wines are all Bordeaux types of wines. They are in Harmony with different types of grapes and come together to make a special variety of wine. Which is how we feel our voices come to blend together in our sound.”

The collection that launched in Florida in February 2020, is a collaboration with Château Auguste in Bordeaux, France, and features a white, a rose, and a red. The best part? The grapes were all grown with the Boyz II Men music playing in the background. If you’re thinking about last minute Father’s Day or graduation gifts, the wine is the perfect gift for any music or wine lover in your life and is available just in time for National Rosé Day.

In addition to enjoying the delicious flavors, you’ll also be contributing to a great cause. A portion of the proceeds will benefit their alma mater, the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.

The wine is available in select cities across the U.S.