Boris Kodjoe Patrols His Kids' Social Media: 'I Block And Delete People'

Actor Boris Kodjoe takes his role as a protector seriously, especially when it comes to his kids. The actor says he keeps his eyes on his two kids, daughter Sophie, 19, and son Nicolas, 18, especially on social media.

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the host asked Kodjoe whether it’s true that he patrols Sophie’s Instagram, to which he replied, “absolutely.”

When Hudson followed up and asked what Sophie thinks about that, he replied, “I don’t care,” with a straight face while the audience erupted in laughter. Sophie is Boris’s only daughter whom he shares with his longtime wife, Nicole Ari Parker.

Hudson made sure to ask whether Kodjoe gives the same energy to his son Nicolas and he confirmed he does, especially since he’s the “baby” of the family.

“Well, he’s six-foot six. He’s not a baby, but six-foot six and he’s a basketball player. So he travels a lot with basketball–Atlanta and DC and all over the place,” the 51-year-old said.

“So I slide in his DMs and I clean up. I block and delete people,” he concluded.

Hudson followed up to ask if the actor really gets to actually block and delete people from his children’s pages and DMs.

“I don’t care if I get to, I do it,” the actor said confidently.

During the interview, Kodjoe also offered some insight into how he’s managed to stay married for 19 years.

“There’s no trick. You just can’t give up,” he said.

He continued, “Everybody goes through their stuff, individually and as a couple. You got to give each other space to make mistakes, you got to give each other space to apologize, to forgive. You got to give each other space to grow, to mature, to, like I said, mess up.”

Kodjoe and Parker, 53, first met while shooting Soul Food together in 2000. During the second season, the Station 19 actor took his shot and in 2005, the couple married in Kodjoe’s hometown of Gundelfingen, Germany.