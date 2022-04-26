22 Bold Black-Owned Brands To Support This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate than by honoring your mom or the mother-like figure(s) in your life with a gift made by a Black-owned brand? This year, purpose and sustainability are top of mind as we all strive to use our dollars more responsibly and make them stretch just a little further.

The New Voices Family is a community of purpose-driven and sustainable brands providing quality products that will enrich, delight, and excite the moms in your life!