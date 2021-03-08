8 Black Women Owned Brands To Support For International Women’s Day

Let’s face it, where would we be without the contributions of Black women? Since Mary Goddard became the first American woman to own her own business (a bookstore) in 1789, to the pioneering empire Madame C J Walker established in the 1900’s, women have continued to make strides in every industry as entrepreneurs and inventors putting our #BlackGirlMagic front and center. Not to mention, we spend the most on everything from hair care to skin care, making culture pop.

Thankfully, the number of brands that empower and inspire us continues to grow. The National Association of Women Business Owners estimates that more than 11.6 Million businesses in the US are owned by women, employing over 9 million people and generating over $1.7 trillion sales (as of 2017). And according to American Express, since 2007, the number of entities owned by Black women has skyrocketed 164%, with the beauty industry in particular, having seen one of the highest increases.

This International Women’s Day, why not put some money in another Black woman’s pocket? Here are 8 Black women owned brands to support today, and everyday.