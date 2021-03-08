8 Black Women Owned Brands To Support For International Women’s Day

Let’s face it, where would we be without the contributions of Black women? Since Mary Goddard became the first American woman to own her own business (a bookstore) in 1789, to the pioneering empire Madame C J Walker established in the 1900’s, women have continued to make strides in every industry as entrepreneurs and inventors putting our #BlackGirlMagic front and center. Not to mention, we spend the most on everything from hair care to skin care, making culture pop.
Thankfully, the number of brands that empower and inspire us continues to grow. The National Association of Women Business Owners estimates that more than 11.6 Million businesses in the US are owned by women, employing over 9 million people and generating over $1.7 trillion sales (as of 2017). And according to American Express, since 2007, the number of entities owned by Black women has skyrocketed 164%, with the beauty industry in particular, having seen one of the highest increases.
This International Women’s Day, why not put some money in another Black woman’s pocket? Here are 8 Black women owned brands to support today, and everyday.
01
Ruby Love
Ruby Love is the leading period apparel brand founded by African American female entrepreneur Crystal Etienne. Ruby Love is an empowering body positive brand with leak-proof period apparel (each item holds up to 2.5 tampons of absorbency!) that will have you feeling confident and comfortable any day of the month. Ruby Love’s high-waisted underwear styles are available in endless colors, designs and are available in up to size 8X.
Cool Coffee Clique is a Black and woman-owned company offering stylish coffee appliances, strong and delicious coffee, accessories and more. The brand launched in November 2020 after entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye created a community of like-minded women through early morning IG Lives – their coffee and chats about business bonded them, so Courtney was inspired to create Cool Coffee Clique in their honor. She has tested and tasted coffee from all over the world, resulting in the perfect blend that delivers bold flavor and robust strength.
Launched in 2013 by founder Rachel James, Pear Nova is an award-winning luxury nail lacquer brand that bridges the gap between fashion and function. Pear Nova offers 35 classic and gel lacquers, and an expanding range of nail care products. Rachel is inspired by runway trends, global culture and other inspirational women, recently curating an exclusive Holiday Essentials kit for Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 List. Pear Nova’s full range is available on www.pearnova.com.
Hairbrella is the world’s first satin-lined rain hat combining fashion and function to protect various hair styles, lengths and textures from rain and humidity. Since then, the brand has grown to be named the #1 Selling Rain Hat on Amazon, making appearances on The View and Good Morning America. Most recently, the brand was included on Beyoncé’s “Black Parade” directory of Black-owned businesses curated by Zerina Akers.
Oyin Handmade was co-founded by mixtress Jamyla Bennu in 2001 after discovering that many of the products she was using were made with harmful preservatives and non-nourishing fillers. Determined to find a better way to care for her hair and skin, she began experimenting with formulations and testing them, until her passion developed into a business.
Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder Jesseca Dupart began her beauty empire in 2014. Jesseca set out to create innovative and ethical product formulas for every hair type and texture, first launching the renowned Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops. Due to the growing fan base of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, the brand expanded into Target and Sally Beauty stores in 2019, adding Walmart to their retailer partners in 2021.
Moment Beauty is a Black woman owned company specializing in handmade, all natural body-care products. Founder, Maya Stephens wanted to create a product that helped women feel their best at their most natural state. Moment Beauty is rooted in promoting self love by encouraging people to take a moment for themselves.
While their hair salons were temporarily shut down due to COVID, dynamic sister duo Tonya Thompson and Sharie Wilson were inspired to fill a white space in the industry and founded DreamGirls, a natural hair care brand that specializes in healthy, natural hair growth services, offering a safe, at-home hair solution. The result? Thousands of women raving about their incredible results! The line includes DreamGirls’ bestselling Healthy Hair Care System that promotes growth and breaks down stigmas surrounding creating long, luscious, natural hair.