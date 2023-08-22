7 Black-Owned Wellness Organizations And Brands That Help You Feel Your Best — Mind, Body And Spirit

Body Complete Rx

What does wellness mean to you?

By definition, wellness means the quality or state of being healthy in body and mind, especially as the result of deliberate effort. It’s more than therapy sessions an exercise. People are now applying wellness to all areas of their lives – with some help. Within the past decade, there has been an increase in yoga studios, organic juice bars, and “safe spaces” that ironically, have a lack of representation for BIPOC. With that, more Black entrepreneurs and advocates have taken it upon themselves to create communities and products that center around self-care, well-being, and mindfulness, and by doing so, are redefining what wellness is for Black women.

Focuses on creating wellness spaces and community

After a long day at the office, especially in corporate America, it can be hard to find safe spaces as a Black woman. To prioritize wellness, we need to be able to share community with one another in intimate settings to be able to relax, reflect, and recharge. Euleli founders Decoda Johnson, Kait Austin, and Vanessa Wells saw this need for hard-working Black women who were exhausted and did not feel supported at work. Euleli was created for women to show up for themselves and prioritize their well-being. This organization provides a virtual community and various spaces and events where women can be intentional about rest, including body and mind flow sessions, chats with authors of wellness books, guided meditation and more. Euleli is focused on giving Black women intentional resources that promote mindfulness and encourage liberation.

Focuses on organic vitamin supplements for women’s health

Sometimes when we are not feeling good about ourselves, it can be tied to what we put into our bodies. The type of food we eat, depending on the chemicals, can determine how we feel physically if we are not getting the right nutrients. With everyone’s body being unique and requiring different things, producer Tonya Lewis Lee (and wife to Spike Lee), decided to create a way to make healthy living easier for women. Movita Organics is an organic vitamin supplement company where the vitamins have been formulated with every woman in mind. Offerings are gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, meat-free, allergen-free, and free from shellfish and nuts. Supplement options include multivitamins, prenatal, and beauty.

Focuses on wellness bath rituals that are plant based

Similar to when we go to the spa, wellness can be indulging in the physical senses to help ease your mind. Baths have historically been used to not only clean the body but also as a way to spend intentional time with yourself. That is where Homebody comes in. Founded by Rebecca Grammer-Ybarra and Christiana Grammer, it supplies bath bomb soaks with CBD, antioxidants, and superfoods. The goal for Homebody is for people to be fully submerged in a plant-based solution that helps you feel at home in your body and free of worry. Since its launch, the brand has become the first Black-owned wellness company to be on the shelves at Ulta Beauty stores.

Focuses on organic period care

Vaginal care is just as important as any other wellness practice or hygienic care, so it is important to use products that are free of harsh chemicals that can cause harm to your body over time. Femly increases access to natural and organic feminine hygiene products. After founder and CEO Arion Long was diagnosed with a tumor that was linked to the chemicals found in the feminine products she was using, she believed it was time for a change. Femly offers transparency in ingredients for all of their products and provides opportunities for businesses, schools, and colleges to purchase Femly for public access.

Focuses on daily encouragement via an app

Part of mental health can be experiencing anxiety or depression that is related to past trauma or present life obstacles. Because of that, people can end up practicing negative self-talk, which develops as a lack of motivation and self-worth. From well-known autistic artist, poet, and author, Morgan Harper Nichols, this app is a platform that provides daily encouragement with quotes, inspiring reads, art wallpaper, and journal prompts. The Storyteller App really helps with shifting a negative mindset into a positive one.

Focuses on quality skin and body care

When we think of the beauty market nowadays, it is mostly centered around looking good and less about feeling good. OUI the People’s mission is to dismantle the perception of looking “perfect” and aim to have products that are designed to help people feel great about the skin they are already in. For founder and CEO, Karen Young, she hopes that her products can redefine the beauty space to become more inclusive and to help others feel more seen. OUI the People products are now available in Sephora to support all people with their beauty needs.

Focuses on plant-based weight-loss management and healthy living

Whether your goal is to get physically fit or get more rest, Body Complete Rx was created to help with an individual’s unique wellness goals through holistic means. Body Complete Rx founder, Samia Gore, worked with renowned nutritionist, Ruby Lathon, PhD, to formulate five plant-based supplement lines to support a well-rounded, healthier lifestyle. With Body Complete Rx, you can take back control of what healthy looks like for you in an empowering way.