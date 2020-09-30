This Black-Owned Luxury Picnic Company Wants To Elevate Your Socially Distant Experiences

When COVID-19 put a temporary stop to gathering with loved ones at parties, barbeques and other celebrations, Emmah Darbouze had another idea. Wanting an opportunity for friends and family to reconnect during such a difficult time — albeit from a distance — she started the personal concierge picnic company, Pikniks On The Land, to offer safe, luxurious picnics for those itching to get outside.

Darbouze takes care of all the details — she scouts the perfect location for you, she brings the food and sets everything up to make it look amazing. The best part? She cleans it up, too! Whether you want to take your sweetheart on a unique, romantic date or you have a special occasion to celebrate with friends and family, she has the perfect picnic or pop-up for you.

Right now the company operates in Washington D.C. and the process is simple. Plan your picnic by visiting their website and booking your experience 72 hours before the desired date. Then it’s time to pick your package, such as a simple picnic for two, an enchanted garden, and a baby gender reveal party set up.

Once you pick your theme, all you have to do is show up! Darbouze and her team set up themed décor (picnic blanket, seating), a bouquet flowers, and after discussing a particular menu, a bespoke menu, which might include cheese and fruits, small desserts (cupcakes and cookies), sparkling water, or even champagne — you’re ready for the outdoor picnic of your dreams.

Not looking to head to the great outdoors just yet? Darbouze can bring their services right to your backyard (or indoors) for clients who might want a more private experience. They can also be offered at the beach, rooftops, or any other space. But fair warning, you’re going to want to book early, as her services book up quite fast.

“It has been a long and difficult journey but I have enjoyed every moment,” shares Darbouze. “When I launched in July, I did not expect to get this level of interest. And I am having a good time catering every picnic setting to the preference of my customers and putting my own touches on everything.”

In a time where many are emphasizing how we should normalize luxury as a form of self-care, Darbouze is doing just that.“This change has brought about so many new connections and friends but I am most grateful for the positive impact on my customer’s mental health during this pandemic,” she says. “I am also thankful that my daughter can watch me grow and chase my dreams because I want the same for her. I wake up every day happy and motivated to improve my craft and I just know, it can only get better from here.”

Pricing starts at $199 for a picnic for two people for two hours. Check out all the offerings and book a “piknik on land” setup here.