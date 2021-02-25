Black Owned Games For Your Next Socially Distanced Game Night

Life in quarantine can definitely get boring at times. Thankfully, game night has taken on a new (and even more fun) meaning then when we were kids — especially in the wake of COVID-19 and reimagining some of our favorite activities into socially distanced experiences.
Now as adults, we get to look forward to popping open a bottle of our favorite spirit, picking through an assortment of games and connecting for some fun with friends and family! No matter how competitive your cousin, girlfriend or bae may get while playing. Whether you’re hosting a virtual game night, or simply social distancing with your crew, here are a few Black owned culture games that will turn up any game night experience.
01
Lift Every Voice and Meme
Lift Every Voice and Meme was created by serial entrepreneurs, event planners and master entertainers Morgan and Kareem Hawthorne. The husband-and-wife duo felt the party games in the market missed the mark for Black culture, so they got together with some of their closest HBCU grad friends to create a game that spoke to them. The 30-day Kickstarter campaign launched at the beginning of the month, goes until Thursday, March 4th. So, get the drinks flowin’ and the music goin’ and support this game, so you can bring some meme fun home to your squad.
02
Trap Spelling Bee
Thought you were a good speller? Well, it doesn’t count if you can’t spell ebonics too. At least, that’s what the rules say. Trap Spelling Bee is a game spelling ebonic and slang words highlighted the humor and uniqueness of urban culture.
03
Connections
What better way to build connections than with a game designed to help build and connect. Not only will you open up by answering questions with your loved loves, but have in-depth conversations on topics you may never have addressed before. It may sound scary, but it makes for the perfect game night table topic! This deeper connection helps us understand one another better and ultimately shares more meaningful relationships with the people in our lives.
04
Culture Tags
CultureTags™, a spirited game created for people who love hashtags and culture. The game tests just how well you know the culture, and it’s really simple! Grab a card, show your team the acronym and share hints to help them guess the phrase without giving it away.
05
One Gotta Go
We’ve all seen the memes on Instagram. One Gotta Go is a digital deck of cards that covers topics to debate like music, pop culture, sports, and movies. So when faced with the tough question, the rules are simple, decide which “one gotta go?”