Black Owned Games For Your Next Socially Distanced Game Night

Life in quarantine can definitely get boring at times. Thankfully, game night has taken on a new (and even more fun) meaning then when we were kids — especially in the wake of COVID-19 and reimagining some of our favorite activities into socially distanced experiences.

Now as adults, we get to look forward to popping open a bottle of our favorite spirit, picking through an assortment of games and connecting for some fun with friends and family! No matter how competitive your cousin, girlfriend or bae may get while playing. Whether you’re hosting a virtual game night, or simply social distancing with your crew, here are a few Black owned culture games that will turn up any game night experience.