This Collection Of Black-Owned Flash Cards, Puzzles & Memory Games Makes The Perfect Gift For Kids

A refreshing increase of Black-owned brands across multiple industries over the past decade has meant more choices each year as we look to support these rising entrepreneurs and find that perfect gift for everyone on our lists.

If you’re still grabbing those last-minute goodies for the little ones on your list, look no further than Little Likes Kids. The brand offers an array of puzzles, flash cards, memory games, place mats and more, beautifully illustrated to better reflect the multicultural world our children are growing up in today.

