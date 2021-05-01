Mother’s Day Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Brands That Give Back

Instagram

As we enter into the month of May, don’t let Mother’s Day sneak up on you. The holiday, falling on May 9 this year, is sure to leave many puzzled as they are every year when it comes to figuring out what to get the moms in their lives on yet another gift-giving holiday. But if you’re tired of buying the same bundle of bath products and slippers every time, think deeper. To help you get creative when it comes to Mother’s Day gifts while also, possibly, considering ways to give back, we found some wonderful Black-owned brands that help with that. Give to mom, as well as to talented artisans, the planet, and more.

01 CIVIL – Signature 125 Lariat Necklace What mom doesn’t love jewelry? The special mother in your life will certainly appreciate the pieces from Civil. The brand, founded by Blakely Thornton, gives 20 percent of profits to “underrepresented founders” and prides itself on crafting jewelry using an “environmentally sound diamond creation process.” Instagram $295 BUY 02 Kreyòl Essence – Haitian Moringa Line Kreyòl Essence’s body products, from head to toe literally, are made from natural ingredients from Haiti. Yve-Car Momperousse’s beauty brand creates sustainable jobs and empowers women in the country. Her products are sold on the Kreyòl Essence site, currently being offered in Mother’s Day bundles, and also through Ulta. Instagram $22-40 BUY 03 DIARRABLU – Finetti Mules A contemporary lifestyle brand founded by Diarra Bousso, DIARRABLU not only empowers local artisans in Senegal, but also uses natural, sustainable fabrics. To make the brand even more unique, their innovative prints are created through algorithms. Instagram $135 BUY 04 Eu’Genia Shea – Shea Butter Bundles Eu’Genia Shea is a family-run business by mother and daughter that donates 15 percent of their profits back to the female workers they employ in Ghana. Instagram $61 BUY 05 A A K S – Nowa Bowl Bag Designed and created in Ghana, Akosua Afriyie-Kumi’s A A K S bags are not only gorgeous, but they create sustainable jobs for talented basket weavers in the country. Instagram $165.80 BUY 06 Jungalow – Papyrus Hook Pillow For every product you purchase from Justina Blakeney’s Jungalow brand, two trees are planted. With that in mind, snatch up a few of these pillows for your favorite decor-loving lady. Instagram $78 BUY