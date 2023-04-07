Getty Images

Not all of us are beer drinkers, but we likely know someone, or a few people, who appreciate a good lager or India pale ale (IPA). If you’re open to trying the beverage, today is the perfect day to do so as it’s National Beer Day. What better way to celebrate than to highlight Black-owned beer brands currently in the market. The Brewers Association’s 2019 survey found that a whopping 88% of brewery owners are white. Among the 22% left, a mere one percent of Black people actually own beer breweries in the United States.

Since there are so few Black-owned breweries, it’s crucial we support the ones that do exist. Take a look at the brands in this roundup, buy some beer, and most importantly, share!

Green Bench Brewing Co.

Sunshine City IPA

This beer was cooked up in a Black-owned brewery called Green Bench Brewing Company, which is located in St. Petersburg, Fla. and is co-owned by head brewer Khris Johnson. Sunshine City IPA is said to have tropical undertones, with dominant flavors like tangerine, nectar, and peach in the beer. It has an ABV of 6.8% and a vibrant orange design on the can. Other beers under this brand include Postcard Pilsner, Bench Life, and Skyway.

Weathered Souls Brewing

Dale Shine

Dale Shine is a beer made by Weathered Souls Brewing, a Black-owned brewery located in San Antonio. Since they don’t mass produce, their beer is only available in San Antonio, Houston, Austin and South Texas. Weathered Souls takes an unconventional approach to grow their business—instead of paying for ads they rely on word of mouth.

Crowns & Hops

Mama’s Peaches

Want to support a beer that’s Black-owned and that pays homage to a Black woman? This peach cobbler tart ale brewed by Crowns & Hops does that. It’s dedicated to Hattie Slack, a woman from Louisiana brave enough to move her children to Los Angeles during a time when masses of Black people were moving from the Deep South to the West Coast.

According to the brewerie’s website, “Hattie and this community of transplants would set the stage for many pioneers of culture known to the world today.”

Crowns & Hops was founded by Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter in Inglewood, Calif. They ship to 44 states and sell their beers in 4-packs or 24-packs depending on the beverage. In terms of other beers they have, some include HBCU West Coast, 8 Trill Pils, Skats Stout and Royal Verses.

Crowns & Hops

Queen Stout

Here’s another beer that honors a Black woman. Queen Stout is a chocolate coffee stout with cinnamon and was created to honor the women in our lives. Queen Stout comes from Harlem Brewing company and is unique because it’s the first brewery to be owned by a Black woman in the United States. Celeste Beatty is the founder and woman who made history in the year 2000.

Rhythm Brewing Co

Rhythm Unfiltered Lager

They describe this beer as “smooth, crisp & palette pleasing.” Made in Rhythm Brewing Co., this lager can be found in various restaurants and stores. To find out where you can purchase the beer near you, use their rhythm finder.

Rhythm Blue Unfiltered Light Lager is one of their latest products that you may want to test at some point. The brewery is New Haven, Conn.-based founded by Alisa Bowens-Mercado.

Montclair Brewery

Hava Guava IPA

Montclair Brewery has created multiple coveted beers and one of them is the Hava Guava IPA.

According to the brand, this beer is a “hoppy and hazy New England style IPA flavored with natural guava and beaming with citrusy and fruity flavor notes and a creamy mouthfeel..”

A married couple named Leo and Denise started the brewery in 2014 and they opened the doors of it in 2018. Leo’s love for beer started in his home–he would brew batches and sell them to loved ones. The couple is located in Montclair, New Jersey.

18th Street

Candi Crushable

Drew Fox started a brewery called 18th Street in 2010 and one of the products that came from the brand is the Candi Crushable pale ale. It’s a pale ale with lactose sugar added and is available in 16 oz cans, 6 stills, and ½ barrels. Fox has the second largest brewery in Indiana.