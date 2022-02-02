These 5 Black Founders Are Leading The Future Of Food

Nowadays, grocery shoppers are faced with an array of brands and products that are more diverse than ever. However, the same can’t be said for the people who make them, and the investment into making sure communities of color have access to delicious and nutritious meals.
Meet the Black entrepreneurs leading the future of food by transforming the way we think, eat and live. From ready-to-eat rice and beans inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American dishes to climate-friendly crackers, these tasty products are sure to spice up your kitchen pantry.
01
Jen Martin, Pipcorn
Crowned as one of the queer Black women founders to watch, Co-Founder Jen Martin and her brother Jeff, along with Jeff’s wife Tereasa Tsou, built Pipcorn from the ground up in Brooklyn, actively pioneering for more diversity in the natural foods space. Founded in 2012, Pipcorn became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn was crowned as one of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” three times and is beloved by celebrities, families, and on-the-go snackers across the nation, dedicated to creating innovative snacks rooted in sustainability with an accessible price point for all.
02
Duane Cheers, Everything Legendary
Everything Legendary is a rapidly rising Black-owned, plant-based food company featuring vegan products that are already carried in select grocery stores across the US, including Target. These gourmet, boldly seasoned burgers were created when the founder’s mom, who suffers from lupus, longed to sink her teeth into a delicious vegan burger with real flavors from the kitchen, instead of processed patties from a lab. The vegan food company is now on a mission to create healthy lifestyles for families by providing delicious, plant-based food options.
03
Julia Collins, Moonshot Snacks
Founded by the first Black woman to reach unicorn status, Julia Collins, Moonshot is on a mission to tackle climate change through what we eat. Moonshot’s better-for-you and better-for-the-planet crackers are sure to impress your guests, adding an instant talking point to your charcuterie plate. That’s because they’re made with regeneratively grown ingredients that are more nutrient-dense, rich in flavor and help bury carbon in the soil, helping to make the soil healthier.
04
Ibraheem Basir, A Dozen Cousins
A Dozen Cousins was founded by Ibraheem Basir after noticing a gap in the market for the authentic foods beloved by his culture that are also nutritious. He created A Dozen Cousins to offer the comforting, flavorful recipes he grew up with in a clean and convenient way. The brand offers ready-to-eat rice and beans that are inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American dishes.
05
Denise Woodard, Partake Foods
Denise Woodard started Partake using her life savings after her daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies. After being rejected by 86 investors, she finally heard a “yes” in June 2019 from Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners. With that investment, she was able to launch Partake nationwide and expand her initial line of mouthwatering, highly demanded cookie line to include a line of baking mixes.