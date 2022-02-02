These 5 Black Founders Are Leading The Future Of Food

Nowadays, grocery shoppers are faced with an array of brands and products that are more diverse than ever. However, the same can’t be said for the people who make them, and the investment into making sure communities of color have access to delicious and nutritious meals.

Meet the Black entrepreneurs leading the future of food by transforming the way we think, eat and live. From ready-to-eat rice and beans inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American dishes to climate-friendly crackers, these tasty products are sure to spice up your kitchen pantry.