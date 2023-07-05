July is getting off to a great start! ESSENCE just wrapped our 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, featuring star-studded guests and groundbreaking programming; now it’s time to unwind, rest, or celebrate! Some celebrity guests took a page from our book and decided to keep the good times rolling amongst each other at either a private gathering behind the gates or an exclusive all-white party in the Hamptons; regardless of how they celebrated, they showed us how to make long-lasting memories with our loved ones. We were especially excited to see friend groups reemerge, like the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine ladies. These celebrities inspire us to spend time with our families, friends, and partners, and we appreciate them for it. Scroll down to see some standout moments.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and her family

The Wades and their family took a more rested approach to celebrate the holiday this year, as they decided to spend time on the lake with celebrity friends Chris Bosh and his wife, Adrienne Bosh.

Ciara

The singer looked fabulous and rejuvenated in her all-navy blue outfit. We assume her husband and kids were nearby.

Cynthia Bailey

Although we just saw her at ESSENCE Fest, enjoying the concert festivities, the model and former reality television star headed straight back to Atlanta to celebrate the holiday with her notable girlfriends like Porsha Williams, Quad, Yanda Smith-Harris, Monyetta Shaw.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Who doesn’t love adorable daddy-and-daughter duos? “The Rock” with his daughter in the pool in the pool is too cute.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry and her beau were chilling over the holiday and being unbothered.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuSfcdZue2a

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, were spotted at Michael Rubin’s “White Party” in the Hamptons, and they looked like they were enjoying each other.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyonce snuck away from her Renaissance tour to enjoy quality time with her mother, best friend (Kelly Rowland), and her man in the Hamptons over the holiday.

Eniko and Kevin Hart

The married couple slayed in matching white outfits for the Hamptons party.