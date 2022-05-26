adidas And IVY PARK Introduce The ‘Super Sleek’ Sneaker

Courtesy of Adidas x IVY PARK

Ladies, sundress season is among us, and IVY PARK is giving us a new pair of sneakers to start the solstice off on the right foot.

Iconic sportswear brand, adidas, and IVY PARK, Beyoncé’s popular athleisure line, have announced the newest sneaker silhouette to come from this dynamic, ongoing creative partnership. Meet the “Super Sleek” sneaker.

Courtesy of Adidas x IVY PARK

The latest design takes a reimagined approach to the classic Stan Smith shoe, as well as blending references from adidas’s famous Samba sneaker, complete with a canvas and leather upper to complement the beige tones and cactus green piping on the transparent gum-hued platform sole silhouette.

Fans of adidas’s classic and functional designs won’t find it difficult to spot the brand’s DNA running throughout the “Super Sleek,” with a football-inspired Samba tongue (or “soccer” that is for some), three-strap closure, and enclosed by a classic T-shaped toe box.

If you’re in search of new summer kicks, look no further than the super cute, super versatile, Super Sleek sneaker for all your cookouts, music festivals, picnics, and swaggy sunshine moments.

adidas x IVY PARK “Super Sleek” sneaker will be available globally on May 27 for $120 USD. The shoe drop will also feature an exclusive adidas x IVY PARK “Super Sleek” 3-pack of socks retailed at $35 USD.