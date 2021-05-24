5 Water Toys For Kids That Make Outside More Fun

When the weather is scorching hot, there’s nothing else we’d rather do than chill by the pool, beach or start a water fight.
Luckily, there is a slew of water toys for kids of all ages to bring your family the water fun you need at every price point. Now we can’t promise you won’t get your hair wet, but we hope you’ll have so much fun you won’t even notice.
Here, we’ve rounded up the best water toys that will bring you a refreshingly good time.
01
Coop Hydro Spring Hoops
This inflatable basketball hoop is perfect for pool parties, playdates and everything in between. The game set includes one floating net and one ball.
02
Fisher-Price Spin & Spray Sprinkler
Secure this sprinkler to the ground with built-in stakes that easily attach to any garden hose to spray water everywhere. For controlled action, let kids grab and point the topper where they want.
03
Little Tikes Spiralin’ Seas Waterpark Play Table
04
JOYIN Slip and Slide Water Slide with 2 Bodyboards
Who’s ready to race? This double slide sprinkler slide comes with two bodyboards for a racing good time.
05
Costzon Castle Bounce House With Water Slide
Bring the water park home with this mega water slide, jumping area, and splash pool right at your fingertips. Best of all you can inflate the inflatable slide bouncer in just two minutes with the included air blower.